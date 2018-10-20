Challenges facing the Gamecocks

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Chavis Dawkins gets into the end zone against Texas A&M. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Chavis Dawkins gets into the end zone against Texas A&M. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith eludes two Texas A&M defenders on his way to the end zone against the Aggies. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith eludes two Texas A&M defenders on his way to the end zone against the Aggies. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass under pressure by A&M defense. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass under pressure by A&M defense.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Gamecocks are now 3-3 on the season following last week’s 26-23 loss to Texas A&M.

This is basically where most experts and prognosticators assumed South Carolina would be at this point of the season (most had them at 4-3 but the Marshall game was cancelled). The losses to Georgia and A&M were expected by almost everyone, and Kentucky has owned the Gamecocks on the gridiron over the last five years. I did think the Gamecocks would be a little more competitive with the Bulldogs than they were. Georgia dominated that game from the beginning and South Carolina never really had a shot.

As we sit at the midway point of the season for South Carolina lets look back on what we have seen and look ahead at what the Gamecocks have in front of them the reminder of the 2018 college football season.

Quarterback

Let’s start where all the focus has been the last couple of weeks, quarterback. A lot of folks hope to see Jake Bentley take a huge step forward from the end of last season to this season. It is obvious from the first half of the season he has not done that. However, Bentley still remains the Gamecocks best option at the quarterback position. That should be obvious by how he played in the second half of the game last week vs A&M.

While Bentley did struggle some in the first half and threw an awful interception early in the game in the end zone, he did recover nicely to lead the Gamecocks back in the second half to eventually tie the game. He ended the game 17 for 35 for 223 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.

Bentley was not helped by the fact that what most experts considered one of the best receiver groups in the country dropped seven passes in the game, at least two of which would have probably been touchdowns. Even Shi Smith, who has been as sure-handed as the come, dropped a couple of passes Saturday.

The ceiling is much higher for Jake Bentley. He is the best quarterback on the Gamecocks roster. Michael Scarnecchia was good filling in for Bentley against Missouri, but Missouri’s defense was bad. Jake Bentley isn’t the best quarterback in the country, he makes mistakes, he throws bad passes, and gets intercepted some, but he is the best the Gamecocks have. He absolutely needs to start playing better and he will probably be the first one to admit that.

Running Game

A place South Carolina has struggled this season has been the running game. The Gamecocks rushed for seventy-six yards against A&M. That will not get it done in the SEC. You have got to be able to run the football to win games.

Rico Dowdle, who last year showed us some good flashes at times, has been a disappointment this year. Through six games he has 83 carries for 356 yards and two rushing touchdowns. AJ Turner only has 131 yards rushing on the season and Ty’son Williams has 255. The Gamecocks are in desperate need of a running game, to help take pressure off of Jake Bentley and the passing game.

Defense

The South Carolina defense has gone through their struggles too this season and injuries to star players like DJ Wonnum and others have not helped them. Wonnum will be big for the Gamecocks down the stretch as the Gamecocks attempt to get enough wins to get to a bowl game.

Opponents

Looking at the rest of the Gamecocks opponents for the 2018 season, can they find enough wins to make a bowl game? I think they can.

Chattanooga will be a win, that makes four. Tennessee is a winnable game for Carolina, as the Volunteers are still struggling, even though they got their first win in SEC play in quite a while last week by knocking off Auburn.

Florida is good and getting better. Dan Mullen has the Gators on the right track to return them to a traditional power. I think this one will be a tough one for Carolina to win.

Clemson is of course much better than South Carolina, and the fact that the game is played in Clemson doesn’t make it any easier.

Ole Miss is improving but I’m not sure they are there yet. They beat Arkansas last week but the Razorbacks are awful. I think South Carolina should win this game.

That would be six wins if they beat Chattanooga, Ole Miss, and Tennessee and lose to Florida and Clemson. That doesn’t leave much room for error. However, the Gamecocks may schedule a game to makeup the Marshall game that was cancelled by the hurricane and play a game the weekend of the SEC Championship Game. This would give the Gamecocks some more breathing room in hopes of making a bowl.

What’s Needed

The Gamecocks surprised a lot of folks last year and won nine football games. A lot of fans looked at that and thought they should improve on that and win ten or more this year. Realistically, the Gamecocks overachieved last season, and are likely exactly where they are supposed to be at this point of the rebuild in year three under Will Muschamp. Making a bowl game and winning it would be good for this year’s team. The defense needs to take a giant step forward next season though, and Muschamp probably needs to win some big games.

Patience is not something that Gamecocks fans are known for, sometimes that’s fair, and sometimes it isn’t.

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Chavis Dawkins gets into the end zone against Texas A&M. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Chavis-Dawkins.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Chavis Dawkins gets into the end zone against Texas A&M. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith eludes two Texas A&M defenders on his way to the end zone against the Aggies. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Shi-Smith.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith eludes two Texas A&M defenders on his way to the end zone against the Aggies. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass under pressure by A&M defense. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Jake-Bentley.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Quarterback Jake Bentley throws a pass under pressure by A&M defense.

Team stands at 3-3 after loss to Aggies

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]