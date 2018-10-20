Sims falls to Boiling Spring 60-20

UNION — The 7th grade Sims Middle School team completed the regular season on Wednesday night with a loss to Boiling Springs 60-20.

Sims fought hard defensively and offensively. They reached their season high in points scored in a game and showed much improvement.

Tanner Hardin went 10-26 passing for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. Keishawn Gibson had 7 receptions for 67 yards and a TD while Jameson Gregory had 3 catches for 49 yards and a TD. Dorian Henderson ran back a 55 yard kickoff return to start the second half. He also had 15 carries for 28 yards at running back.

On the defensive side, Eli Rector, Jameson Gregory, Alex Wagner, and Tay Parham recorded a tackle for loss. Gregory also had 2 sacks and a batted ball. Wagner recorded a sack. Kenterrius Smith had a fumble recovery.

The 7th grade Tigers were winless on the season, but showed much improvement. They also went through a lot of adversity this season as they were riddled with injuries. The coaches are proud of their effort and fight throughout the season.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-4.jpg

7th grade Tigers winless for the season