Praying to recognize God’s gifts to us

Charles Warner | The Union Times The true men and women of God, those who have dedicated their lives to serving Him by preaching the gospel to win souls to Him and serving as pastors to those who are saved are precious and need the support of their fellow Christians. They have tough jobs that go far beyond standing behind a pulpit on Sunday morning. They minister to the needs of their congregations, both those who are in church on Sunday and those who, because of illness or age are unable to attend but need their pastors just the same. They perform weddings and baptisms, times of joy, and they perform funerals, times of grief. They minister to those who are in the hospital and their loved ones and they even minister to those who are in jail and their loved ones as well. They lead in prayer and they lead in the study of The Bible. They minister at home and abroad, serving as pastors to existing churches and helping start new ones. They are the most special servants of God and they need and deserve the support, prayers, love, appreciation, and assistance of their fellow Christians as they go about serving the Lord by serving His children.

Read 1 Peter 4:8-11

Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.

— 1 Peter 4:10 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to recognize the special abilities that you have instilled in us and to use them in service to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I am unique with special gifts from God.

