Agricultural Fair continues today

UNION COUNTY — Today is the second day of the week of agricultural traditions, music, food, pageantry, circus action, fair rides and other fun things that make up the Union County Agricultural Fair.

Since it was established in 1908, the Union County Agricultural Fair has been a showcase for locally produced agricultural products and a source of entertainment for the community and this year is no different.

The fair, which is being held through Saturday at the Union County Fairgrounds, 120 King Street, Union, began Tuesday with a day full of activities including the Judging of Home Economics & Agriculture Products, a beef show, a performance by Jordan Lawson, and, of course, fair rides.

Wednesday

Today, Wednesday, is Senior Day & Church Night and offers the following day and evening of activities including:

• Free food and entertainment for seniors from noon-1:30 p.m.

• 4-H Pullet Project Show at 4 p.m.

• Gospel music performed by the following groups and solo artists at the following times:

— The Shireys at 5 p.m.

— Eternal Vision at 5:45 p.m.

— Jimmy Peake at 6:30 p.m.

— Serenity at 6:15 p.m.

• Christian comedian David Dean at 8 p.m.

Wednesday fair hours when the rides and other fair activities will be open to the public are from 5-11 p.m.

Thursday

Jacket Night is Thursday admission is $4 off with a Jacket Night ticket.

The day’s activities include:

• 5K Day at the Fair from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Dairy Cattle Show at 6 p.m.

• Union Express will perform from 6:30-8:15 p.m.

• Joker’s Habit will perform from 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Thursday fair hours when the rides and other fair activities will be open to the public are from 5-11 p.m.

Friday

Friday is $20 pay one price ticket from 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

The day’s activities include:

• Meat Goat Show at 6 p.m.

• Miss Union County Fair Pageant from 5-7:30 p.m.

• Monroe Smith will perform from 8:45-10 p.m.

Friday fair hours when the rides and other fair activities will be open to the public are from 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday

The last day of the fair is Car Giveaway Day and $18 pay one price ticket from noon-5 p.m.

A 2007 Mazda 6 will given away. Gate admission is your entry. The winner will be announced at 8:30 p.m. You must be present to win.

• The Travis Smith Project will perform from 5-7 p.m.

• Quest will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday fair hours when the rides and other fair activities will be open to the public are from noon-12 a.m.

Daily Entertainment

The fair will offer the following entertainment each day at the following times:

• Brunson Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show

— Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

— Thursday (5K Day) at 11:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

— Friday at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

— Saturday at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

• Boo Boo the Clown

— Wednesday (Senior Day) at 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

— Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

— Friday at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

— Saturday at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

• All American Petting Zoo

Open all day, every day during fair hours.

For more information about the Union County Fair, visit itsmyfair.com or call 864-427-6259, Extension 112.

Week of fun continues through Saturday

By Charles Warner

