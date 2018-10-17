UCHS looking to win 3-3A title

Photo by Brett Shugart Mid-Carolina’s quarterback is swarmed by the Yellow Jackets during this past Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Mid-Carolina’s quarterback is swarmed by the Yellow Jackets during this past Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket TT Kershaw scores a touchdown during Friday’s game against Mid-Carolina. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket TT Kershaw scores a touchdown during Friday’s game against Mid-Carolina. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cedric Neal returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cedric Neal returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday’s game.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in region play last Friday night by knocking off Mid-Carolina 48-8. The Jackets will look to stay unbeaten in region 3-3A this Friday as they travel to Newberry to face the Newberry Bulldogs.

The Union County running game was effective again on Friday as they ran the ball 49 times for 439 yards. The Jackets also completed eight of fourteen passes for 106 yards against Mid-Carolina. The Jacket offense dominated the Rebels defense as Union County marched the ball down the field with ease picking up twenty-five first downs in the game and gaining 545 yards of total offense. T.T. Kershaw ran the ball twenty-two times for 232 yards and Kesean Glover ran it nine times for 101 yards. However, the offense was not perfect. Union County fumbled the ball four times in the game and all four fumbles were recovered by Mid-Carolina.

The Union County defense was also dominant in the win against the Rebels. Mid-Carolina’s offense only picked up four first downs over the course of the game, and they were unable to convert four Union County turnovers into points. Mid-Carolina rushed the ball twenty-three times for minus six yards. Yes negative rushing yards. The Rebels completed eight of twenty-eight passes for 103 yards, giving them a total of ninety-seven yards of total offense. The Jackets were able to dominate defensively despite missing one of their best defensive players, Cam Lott, who missed the game do to injury.

Newberry Bulldogs

This week Union County will face-off against the Newberry Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 4-4 overall and are 2-1 in region play.

Newberry is coached by Phil Strickland. Strickland, a hall of fame football coach, has been around for quite a while. He led Batesburg-Leesville to two State Titles in 1995 and 1999, and then led the Gaffney Indians to three more State Championships in the early 2000’s. After being at Gaffney for a few years and having tremendous success, Strickland decided he wanted to move to the lake, and to a lot of people’s surprise he resigned as head coach of the Indians and took the head coaching job at Newberry.

Strickland has had a ton of success as the head coach in Newberry, taking teams to the state title game but coming up just a bit short of claiming a title for the Bulldogs. Strickland has over 300 career wins and ranks 4th all time in wins in South Carolina High School History behind John McKissick, Willie Varner, and J.W. Babb. Being mentioned with those names should tell you just how good a coach Phil Strickland is.

The Bulldogs are always a very physical football team, with a great running game. Their defenses are usually solid. That’s what you usually get from a Phil Strickland coached team. They will always be prepared and have a really good game plan and tend to execute very well.

Union County head coach Brian Thompson said, “The game with Newberry is going to be a slugfest. They are very big and physical. From the offensive line to the wide receivers they are big. This will be the most physical team we have played in region play and they are much better than their 4-4 record.”

Thompson added, “We will have to play a lot cleaner game than last week to have an opportunity to come out on top. We have to take care of the ball and take advantage of field position Newberry is well coached and very talented.”

For Union County to win they will have to continue to run the ball well. That is this team’s bread and butter. Defense will have to be physical, wrap up and make good tackles. Arm tackling isn’t going to get it done with a team that is as physical as Newberry.

With a win Friday night Union County can lock up the region 3-3A title and earn the one seed for the 3A playoffs that will begin November 9. The one seed gives you home field advantage in the first two rounds if you advance.

Photo by Brett Shugart Mid-Carolina’s quarterback is swarmed by the Yellow Jackets during this past Friday’s game. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_7909.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Mid-Carolina’s quarterback is swarmed by the Yellow Jackets during this past Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket TT Kershaw scores a touchdown during Friday’s game against Mid-Carolina. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_7820.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket TT Kershaw scores a touchdown during Friday’s game against Mid-Carolina. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cedric Neal returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday’s game. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_7792.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cedric Neal returns a punt for a touchdown during Friday’s game.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

