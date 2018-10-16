FPES teachers go back to school

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Union County School District recently conducted a South Carolina Rubric 4.0 Teacher Refresher training session for certified teachers at Foster Park Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Union County School District recently conducted a South Carolina Rubric 4.0 Teacher Refresher training session for certified teachers at Foster Park Elementary School.

UNION — Did you know that teachers are learners too? That, on many occasions, when the students leave, the teachers become students themselves.

Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke said that this was the case at his school on Wednesday, September 19.

Koepke said that Trey Forrester, Director of Secondary Education for Union County Schools, conducted a South Carolina Rubric 4.0 Teacher Refresher training for the certified teachers at FPES.

According to Koepke, this training was to refresh the teachers on the new South Carolina Teacher Evaluation tool to be fully implemented this school year. He said that during the training, teachers collaborated and discussed what effective teaching should look like in their classrooms.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Union County School District recently conducted a South Carolina Rubric 4.0 Teacher Refresher training session for certified teachers at Foster Park Elementary School. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Teacher-Evaluation.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Union County School District recently conducted a South Carolina Rubric 4.0 Teacher Refresher training session for certified teachers at Foster Park Elementary School.