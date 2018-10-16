FPES Spotlight: Cathy Wood

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Cathy Wood stands at her desk in the entryway to Foster Park Elementary School where she greets visitors, answers questions, and meet the needs of FPES families as they first come into the building. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Cathy Wood stands at her desk in the entryway to Foster Park Elementary School where she greets visitors, answers questions, and meet the needs of FPES families as they first come into the building.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School is starting off with a multiplicity of positive changes to an already wonderful school! Their desire is to provide better customer service to the Foster Park community and stakeholders.

One way principal Jason Koepke found to do this was to completely change the way families enter the school building. Cathy Wood, the school’s SRC and faithful employee of 22 years, has now become the smiling face families see when they first enter the building. Mrs. Wood has a new desk at the entry way in order to greet visitors, answer questions, and meet the needs of Foster Park families as they first come into the building.

“Our desire is to show our families how important they are and how much we desire to make them feel welcome at our awesome school,” Koepke said. “Everyone deserves to feel important because they are important.”

Wood has embraced this new facet of her role and has made a huge positive impact upon every visitor that has walked into Foster Park Elementary School.

“Mrs. Wood always has a smile and she loves the students and their families so much,” Koepke said. “She knows each and every family and they love walking in and being greeted by someone they have known for so long. She is an asset to our faculty and staff.”

