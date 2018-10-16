Dioramas of ecosystems at FPES

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Candler’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School designed and built ecosystem dioramas. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Candler’s 3rd grade class at Foster Park Elementary School designed and built ecosystem dioramas.

UNION — Students in Mrs. Candler’s 3rd Grade class at Foster Park Elementary School culminated their study of ecosystems by designing and creating dioramas.

The dioramas showed the types of plants and animals that exist in each ecosystem.

The children enjoyed researching the different ecosystems and planning out their designs.

Mrs. Truitt, Art Teacher, joined the class to assist with this project as part of the Arts Integration Program at FPES.

