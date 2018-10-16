BES hosts ‘Mommy Movie Night’

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents attended “Mommy Movie Night” in the cafeteria at Buffalo Elementary School, spending time together, eating popcorn, and, of course, watching a movie. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and their parents attended “Mommy Movie Night” in the cafeteria at Buffalo Elementary School, spending time together, eating popcorn, and, of course, watching a movie. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School hosted “Mommy Movie Night,” an event that brought students and their families to the school cafeteria to watch a movie, eat popcorn, and spend time together. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School hosted “Mommy Movie Night,” an event that brought students and their families to the school cafeteria to watch a movie, eat popcorn, and spend time together.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School’s PTA kicked off the start to a great school year by hosting Mommy Movie Night.

It was a packed house in our cafeteria!

Families were comfy with pillows and blankets everywhere as they enjoyed an evening of movie watching, popcorn and bonding!

A great time was had by all!

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School hosted "Mommy Movie Night," an event that brought students and their families to the school cafeteria to watch a movie, eat popcorn, and spend time together.

