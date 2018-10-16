‘See You At The Pole’ at FPES

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students, faculty, and staff at Foster Park Elementary School and local ministers gathered around the school’s flagpole in September to pray together during “See You At The Pole” on September 26. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students, faculty, and staff at Foster Park Elementary School and local ministers gathered around the school’s flagpole in September to pray together during “See You At The Pole” on September 26.

UNION — On Wednesday, September 26, the faculty, staff, students, and local pastors gathered around the flagpole at Foster Park Elementary School to pray for their school, friends, families, churches, and communities.

A beautiful prayer was led by Pastor Robert Scott, Student Pastor of Philippi Baptist Church in Union, SC.

Afterward, the pastors and youth pastors in attendance were treated to “Pies for Pastors” in the FPES Cafeteria.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students, faculty, and staff at Foster Park Elementary School and local ministers gathered around the school’s flagpole in September to pray together during “See You At The Pole” on September 26. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SYATP.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students, faculty, and staff at Foster Park Elementary School and local ministers gathered around the school’s flagpole in September to pray together during “See You At The Pole” on September 26.

Prayers said around the school’s flagpole