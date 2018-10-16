Caring and responsible students

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Buffalo Elementary School “Safety Patrol” smiles as she opens the car door for a student in the morning car line. The Safety Patrol is staffed by 5th grade students at the school who also serve in the “Buffalo Buddies” program that provides additional assistance to other students. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Buffalo Elementary School “Safety Patrol” smiles as she opens the car door for a student in the morning car line. The Safety Patrol is staffed by 5th grade students at the school who also serve in the “Buffalo Buddies” program that provides additional assistance to other students. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School fifth grade students serve in the school’s “Safety Patrol.” Students in the Safety Patrol wear vests identifying them as members of the patrol as they hold doors open for other students getting out of cars and trucks in the car line at the beginning of the school day. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School At Buffalo Elementary School fifth grade students serve in the school’s “Safety Patrol.” Students in the Safety Patrol wear vests identifying them as members of the patrol as they hold doors open for other students getting out of cars and trucks in the car line at the beginning of the school day. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Buffalo Elementary School “Safety Patrol” smiles as she opens the car door for a student in the morning car line. Fifth grade students serve in the patrol and also serve as “Buffalo Buddies” escorting other students to class or to the cafeteria each morning. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Buffalo Elementary School “Safety Patrol” smiles as she opens the car door for a student in the morning car line. Fifth grade students serve in the patrol and also serve as “Buffalo Buddies” escorting other students to class or to the cafeteria each morning.

BUFFALO — Fifth grade students are all smiles at Buffalo Elementary School.

They are the “Safety Patrol” workers who open car doors and greet both students and parents in the morning car line.

Fifth grade students also serve as “Buffalo Buddies” by walking their fellow students down to the cafeteria or to their classroom.

The Safety Patrol program encourages a caring school community and builds responsibility in our students.

BES Safety Patrol and ‘Buffalo Buddies’