Artists both new and old welcome

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will soon be taking entries for its 2018 Local Artists’ Showcase which will run through the end of the year. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will soon be taking entries for its 2018 Local Artists’ Showcase which will run through the end of the year.

UNION — That special time of the year is rapidly approaching and those who wish to share their gifts with others should start getting ready to do so now.

No, we’re not referring to Christmas, but to the Union County Artst Council’s Local Artists’ Showcase.

Director Amber Ivey announced Thursday that the UCAC will be taking entries for the showcase Monday, Nov. 5-Friday, Nov. 9, adding that both artists who have previously submitted their work for the showcase are welcome along with those who would be doing so for the first time.

“We’re excited about our returning artists, but we always look forward to meeting new artists and supporting them by making their work available to the public,” Ivey said.

The showcase features a wide variety of types of art including:

• Paintings

• Photography

• Drawings

• Woodworking

• Jewelry

• Dinnerware

• Stemware

• Handmade Clothing

• Quilts

• Ornaments

The items displayed during the showcase will not only be available for viewing but also for purchasing, possibly even as a Christmas gift.

Ivey said the opening day of the Showcase will be Monday, November 12 and it will run through the end of the year.

The Union County Arts Council Art Gallery is located at 116 East Main Street, Union.

Artists interested in having their work displayed in the Local Artists’ Showcase should call Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

October At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in October:

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We will hold only one session this month.

$5 members/ $10 non members

• 2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

Friday, October 26, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tastings.

$20 each.

• Carrie Burns Brown Exhibit — The work of our 2018 Juror lines the walls of UCAC. Mrs. Brown is an abstract artist from Greenville. She has devoted most of her life to discovering new techniques.

• Mini Monet — It’s time to celebrate Halloween with a morning of art! We will be making life size witches! You must pre-register for this class.

Saturday, October 20 from 9-11 a.m.

$10 members/$15 non-members.

To the UCAC Local Artists’ Showcase

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

