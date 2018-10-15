Trying repeatedly to get glasses

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the challenges of getting glasses, the increasing price of a cup of tea, her hurt knee, the Lockhart Christmas Parade, powerful winds, and natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the challenges of getting glasses, the increasing price of a cup of tea, her hurt knee, the Lockhart Christmas Parade, powerful winds, and natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes.

I think I told you about Chuck and I getting new glasses at a place I won’t name. But as I’m typing this, they’re advertising on the TV.

Anyway, last week, one of the techs broke my earpiece as she was trying to tighten it to keep it from sliding down my nose. So she had to put the lens into another frame. Well, I seemed to have inner-ear all week, just a funny feeling between my eyes. But as I started to cover each lens, I found that I could see clear in my left eye, but a complete blur in the right. So I picked Chuck up, just in case his glasses were ready this time. Went back and now they are saying that whoever measured my eyes, they have the numbers wrong, So they’re making me new glasses.

Well this has happened to Chuck, so now they’re making his for the third time. Another lady sitting next to us had the same problem. I really think we’ve wasted our hard earned money on this new place. They have one tech and manager that seems to be right on track, and the only ones I’d let help me. I told her that I was paranoid about the other gal, and she said I was right to do so. Well thank goodness I can see out of the old glasses.

Costly Cups Of Tea

So Chuck and I have had to pal around in Spartanburg every other week because of these trips. So we went to the Golden Corral for lunch, both weeks. Two weeks ago our tea was $1.69. This week the tea was $2.79. Can you believe it? These must be imported tea bags.

Powerful Wind

This is Tuesday night, and last night Gina asked me if my car windows were rolled up because it was raining, and of course they were.

Well, later last night I went out and saw that it had to have been more than a rain. Must have had a lot of wind with it. When the Grapevine, grocery ads were delivered, they’re always put on my glider, on my covered porch. Well, the newspapers were all over my porch and front yard and out in the road. I was out there in my pj’s picking up all the soaked papers.

We’ve had rain before and never has it touched my glider. I had a trash bag full.

Hurt Knee

I slid down that blasted hill again, the other day, this was the small one. I went down on my sore knee and twisted my hip and leg under me. I worried that maybe I broke it, but sat there for awhile and realized that I was going to be okay. Everybody rode by and waved at me. Didn’t you wonder why the crazy lady was sitting on the side of the road?

This is the knee I slammed down on when we first got this dog that was eating my baseboard and I tried to stop him and fell on the right knee. I think I’m accident prone.

Christmas Parade

Start thinking if you want to be in our Christmas parade.

I need to hear if the fire department is going to help with the street lights for decoration in Lockhart.

I thought we’d get started in August, but it was just too hot to get into the building where we keep our decorations.

This year is going too fast.

Steak Night

Chuck and I made it for steak night at the Chester Shrine Club. It’s the first Saturday of the month. He works most of those Saturdays.

The only ones we saw there was Robbie, Rose, and grandsons Queen, Gene Smith, and Donnie Parkins. The rest of the Lockhart area people went to the fish camp in Gaffney with their Sunday School class.

I told Chuck I would pretend to listen to him talk about hunting or work, since his brother and friends weren’t there for him to talk to. What more can you ask for?!

Natural Disasters

Well, another hurricane — 125 mph — and of course we’ll get the rain again. I hope the wind stays away. I’m listening to it on the TV. I’m glad I don’t live on the coast. Pray for these people that have to endure this.

In Michigan, we had a lot of tornadoes, lots of damage and some deaths. Never flooding. We have basements and that’s where all the family gathers until it’s over. And hope when you come up out of it, the neighborhood is still there.

Well it’s late and I’ll close, call me at 1-864-545-6652, good night.

News Around Lockhart