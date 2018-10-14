‘Employee A’ demotion reversed

UNION COUNTY — An employee of the Union County School District demoted for violating district policy by hiring a person with a criminal record has had their demotion overturned by the Union County Board of School Trustees but will no longer be involved with hiring district employees.

During the board’s October meeting Monday evening, Board Chair Wanda All announced that “I’m going to transfer the gavel to the Vice Chair and at this time I’d like to be recognized to make a motion, Mr. Chair. I’d like to make a motion that this Board reverse the decision for Employee A to retroactively be restored to a position comparable to the Director of Maintenance salary and paid any back pay owed.”

Vice Chair Gene Lipsey then asked if there was a second to the motion and Trustee Frank M. Hart seconded it. The vote was 5-4 in favor of All’s motion.

Voting in favor of the motion was All, Hart, and trustees Jane Hammett, Mike Massey, BJ. McMorris.

Opposed were Lipsey and trustees Mark Ivey, Manning Jeter, and Jane Wilkes.

This was followed by a vote by the board authorizing All to execute the draft order on the reversal so it could be copied and handed out. Hart made the motion to do so which was seconded by Hammett and approved 5-4.

Following the meeting, the board issued the following statement about its decision.

Tonight, the Union County School Board voted to reverse the Superintendent’s decision to demote an employee for violation of Board policy GBEBDA.

Policy GBEBDA, in accordance with South Carolina law, requires the District to conduct criminal background checks on all applicants or volunteers seeking to work with our school district. This policy was adopted to comply with South Carolina law and protect our children by making sure the District knows the backgrounds of persons working or volunteering with the District. The Board expects that all Board policies, especially those adopted to protect children, will be followed.

The employee in question admits that he unilaterally and knowingly hired an individual with a criminal conviction in violation of Board policy. However, given the circumstances, the Board believes that the demotion resulting in a significant reduction in pay was too severe. Accordingly, the Board reversed the Superintendent’s decision to demote the employee and voted to place the employee in a comparable position.

While the employee is still employed in the District, the employee is no longer involved in hiring or supervising temporary employees, or purchasing on behalf of the District.

The Board understands that this type of action by District employees may be concerning to parents and the community, and it reiterates its commitment to enforcing its policies and protecting our students.

Personnel Report

In other business, Director of Personnel Jeff Stribble presented the Personnel Report for the board’s approval.

Hart made a motion to accept the report which was seconded by Ivey and approved unanimously by the board.

The report included the appointment of the following personnel to the following positions at the following schools:

• Julie Clanton, Special Education Assistant at Buffalo Elementary School

• Karen Kingsmore, Reading Interventionist Part-Time at Monarch Elementary School

• Dolly Blackwood, Reading Interventionist Part-time at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

Field Trip Requests

Stribble also presented the following overnight field trip requests to the board for approval:

• CATE studentsto attend the Skills USA Fall Conference at Camp Bob Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton, S.C. November 2 and 3.

• Sims Middle School Singers to perform at the South Carolina School Boards Association Annual Convention February 22 and 23.

Hart made a motion to approve the field trip requests which was seconded by Massey and approved 8-0 by the board with Trustee Jane Wilkes abstaining.

Concerning the performance by the Sims Middle School Singers, Stribble said he believes this is the first time a group from Union County had been selected to perform at the South Carolina School Boards Association Annual Convention.

Sims Middle School Chorus Teacher T.J. Tyler told the board that he appreciates the opportunity to represent the distirct at this meeting.

The vote was (8-0) in favor of the motion with Wilkes abstaining.

Section F

Stribble also presented Section F: Facilities Planning and Development to the board for approval. Ivey made a motion to approve Section F which was seconded by Hart and approved by a vote of 9-0.

School board narrowly approves reversal

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

