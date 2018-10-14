Stinger Football standings

UNION COUNTY — These are the standings of the teams of the Stinger Football leagues.
2018 Stinger Pee-Wee Standings
The Cowboys Stinger Pee-Wee team is ranked No. 1 having won 4 out of 4 games played while the Eagles team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 4 games and the Falcons teams is No. 3 having won none of the 4 games played.
2018 Stinger Minors Standings
The Saints Stinger Minors team is ranked No. 1 having won 3 out of 3 games played while the Seahawks team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 3 games. The Falcons team is ranked No. 3 having won 3 out of 4 games played while the Redskins team is ranked No. 4 and the Eagles team ranked No. 5 having won none of the three games each team has played.
2018 Stinger Majors Standings
The Steelers Stinger Majors team is ranked No. 1 having won 3 of 3 games played while the Wildcats team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 3 games played. The Jets team is ranked No. 3 having won 3 out of 4 games played while the Raiders team is ranked No. 4 and the Bengals team is ranked No. 5 having won none of the three games each team has played.