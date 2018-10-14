Stinger Football standings

Photo courtesy of Suzy Garner My’King Rogers runs the ball for the Stinger Minor Redskins. Stinger games are played every Monday and Tuesday at Union County Stadium. Photo courtesy of Suzy Garner My’King Rogers runs the ball for the Stinger Minor Redskins. Stinger games are played every Monday and Tuesday at Union County Stadium. Photo courtesy of Suzy Garner Hayden Garner, quarterback for the Stinger Minor Redskins, runs a quarterback keeper against the Falcons. Photo courtesy of Suzy Garner Hayden Garner, quarterback for the Stinger Minor Redskins, runs a quarterback keeper against the Falcons.

UNION COUNTY — These are the standings of the teams of the Stinger Football leagues.

2018 Stinger Pee-Wee Standings

The Cowboys Stinger Pee-Wee team is ranked No. 1 having won 4 out of 4 games played while the Eagles team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 4 games and the Falcons teams is No. 3 having won none of the 4 games played.

2018 Stinger Minors Standings

The Saints Stinger Minors team is ranked No. 1 having won 3 out of 3 games played while the Seahawks team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 3 games. The Falcons team is ranked No. 3 having won 3 out of 4 games played while the Redskins team is ranked No. 4 and the Eagles team ranked No. 5 having won none of the three games each team has played.

2018 Stinger Majors Standings

The Steelers Stinger Majors team is ranked No. 1 having won 3 of 3 games played while the Wildcats team is ranked No. 2 having won 2 out of 3 games played. The Jets team is ranked No. 3 having won 3 out of 4 games played while the Raiders team is ranked No. 4 and the Bengals team is ranked No. 5 having won none of the three games each team has played.

