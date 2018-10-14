Racing teams store cars in Union

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Team Aruba trailer prepares to move out for the journey to the races the team participated in at Darlington October 4-6. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Team Aruba trailer prepares to move out for the journey to the races the team participated in at Darlington October 4-6. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Brud Beneke with John Pluchino Racing, Aruba.com owner Ven Eman, Aruba.com mechanic John Peterson, and Bill Madden with John Pluchino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing pose before heading to Darlington for their next race which was on Oct. 4-6. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Brud Beneke with John Pluchino Racing, Aruba.com owner Ven Eman, Aruba.com mechanic John Peterson, and Bill Madden with John Pluchino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing pose before heading to Darlington for their next race which was on Oct. 4-6. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The John Pluchino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing trailers head out on the road to travel to the October 4-6 races at Darlington. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The John Pluchino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing trailers head out on the road to travel to the October 4-6 races at Darlington.

UNION COUNTY — The racing season is drawing to a close for Team Aruba and when it does the team will store its vehicles and equipment in a place where they know they will be safe: Union County.

Earlier this month, Team Aruba, along with fellow teams John Plucino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing headed to Darlington to take part in the races there October 4-6. The last race for the season will soon be held in Richmond, Virginia, and the new season won’t begin until April 2019.

After the last race of the season, the team will remove the motors from their cars and take them to Georgia, bringing them back later when it is time to get ready to race. The cars and other equipment, however, will remain in Union County.

“We always have a place here to store our stuff in Union and never have to worry about it,” Brud Beneke with John Pluchino Racing said. “It’s always safe.”

Ven Eman, owner of Aruba.com, allows the New York teams to leave their rigs and cars in the Union shop to keep them from having to travel with them back and forth to New York. Keeping everything here in Union County not only saves them lots of money on travel, but also wear and tire of vehicles. When they are in Union County and need anything, the teams shop locally in its stores for auto parts, food, supplies, etc.

“We love it in Union and the hospitality here is great,” Bill Madden with John Plucino Racing and Adeso Balchio Racing said.

Team members praise local hospitality