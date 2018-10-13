Praying to learn how to praise God

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christians live by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and because of that faith they can live their lives without fear. How is that possible? After all, the world can be and often is a pretty scary place. True, the world is a pretty scary place, and has been since the Serpent aka the Devil tricked Adam and Eve into disobeying God, disobedience that continues to cost humanity to this day. Christians know this, and because they know this they are not fools who worship nature or some element of it, and they certainly don’t worship humans and the creations of their hands and imaginations like idols. No, Christians know that the world is a fearsome place, but they also know that Jesus is mightier than the human race, than nature, than the Devil. That’s why they can live by faith and not fear, because they know their Lord and Savior is mightier than all other things and is with them through the challenges of this life in this world, a life that is but an instant in eternity. Christians live by faith, not fear because they know Christ will never abandon them, but will be with them forever. That is a faith that overcomes fear and that’s why those who have Christ in their lives have the faith to live without fear.

Read Joshua 1:5-9

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.

— Joshua 1:9 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, teach us to praise you in spirit and in truth. We pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What spiritual gift can I share with the world?

