County tax levy totals 154.7 mills

UNION COUNTY — Setting the county property tax levy; approving FILOT agreements with three industries; purchasing vehicles for EMS, the Sheriff’s Office, and Public Works; and authorizing the Supervisor to negotiate the acquisition of industrial infrastructure were among the actions taken by Union County Council this week.

Tax Levy

During its October meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to set the county tax levy for fiscal 2018-2019 at a total of 154.7 mills. The total millage includes:

• Ordinary County Operations — 117.9 mills

• Veterans Park — .5 mill

• County Bonds

— 2016 Series “A” Bond — 5.9 mills

— 2016 Series “B” Bond — 2.6 mills

• Economic Development Fund — 3.2 mills

• Union County Carnegie Library — 4.0 mills

• Commission on Higher Education-USC Union — 2.6 mills

• Emergency Medical Services — 15.0 mills

• SCC-Union Campus — 3.0 mills

In setting the county tax millage, council also approved the tax millages for the following fire districts:

• Bonham Fire District — 13.0 mills

• Bonham Fire District Bond — 3.4 mills

• Carlisle Fire District — 11.6 mills

• Carlisle Fire District Bond/Other — 11.2 mills

• Cross Keys Fire District — 11.7 mills

• Phillipi Fire District — 11.9 mills

• Kelly-Kelton Fire District — 22.5 mills

• Kelly-Kelton Fire District-Bond — 10.0 mills

FILOT Agreements

Council also voted unanimously to approve second reading of a Fee-In-Lieu of Tax and Infrastructure Credit Agreement between the county and Volvo Car Operations Inc.; second reading of a Fee-In-Lieu of Tax and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement between the county and BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC; and first reading of a Fee-In-Lieu of Tax Infrastructure Credit Agreement between the county and Milliken & Company.

First reading of the agreements with Volvo and BMW were approved in September and at the time Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said the agreements are part of the announcement of the Gestamp expansion last year and cover the equipment provided by BMW and Volvo as part of that expansion.

Vehicle Purchases

Council also voted unanimously to approve the following vehicle purchases for the following county departments and offices:

• A Mack roll-off truck for the Public Works Department for $168,755 using the proceeds from the lease-purchase agreement to pay for it.

• A new ambulance for the EMS for $197,878.28 using the proceeds from the lease-purchase agreement to pay for it.

• Four used vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office at cost of no more than $50,000 using multi-county park funds which will be reimbursed at such time as the budget ordinance is amended to include the expenditure.

ESAB

Council also voted unanimously following an executive sessions to authorize Hart to negotiate and execute a contract with ESAB Group Inc. pertaining to ESAB’s vacating a county building and the acquisition by the county of the infrastructure being left behind by the company.

Hart said the acquisition would be capped at $100,000.

Correctional Officers Salaries

Council also voted to approve a recommendation from its Finance Committee that salaries for county correctional officers be increased.

Trustee Pay

Council also voted unanimously to increase state trustee pay to $20 a week for general labor and $30 a week for full-time cooks.

Public Works Director

Council also voted unanimously to authorize the county to advertise for applicants for Public Works Director which is currently vacant but funding for it is included in the 2018-2019 budget.

Employee Vacancy

Council also voted unanimously to authorize the filling of vacancy at the Timken Sports Complex.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo-1.jpg

More than $500,000 in expenditures autorized

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.