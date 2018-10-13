Wildcats beat Cardinals 28-0

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Wildcats dominated the Landrum Cardinals 28-0 Tuesday, at Landrum, in a game that was moved up due to bad weather forecasts. The Wildcat defense played excellent football throughout the contest, holding Landrum to their first scoreless outing of the season. This was the Jonesville defense’s second shutout of the season.

After an opening defensive stop by the Wildcats, Ben Black and the Jonesville offense marched down the field. Black found Will Turner for a 40 yard TD pass and catch. Black completed to Nick Queen for the 2 point conversion to make it 8-0 Jonesville. Excellent defensive play by Turner, Nick Queen, Khristian Means, and Mason Henderson, allowed another defensive stop for the Wildcats. Back on offense, Alijah Wood would cap off a 60 yard drive with a 35 yard TD reception from Black. Black found Wood again for the 2 point conversion, making it 16-0, Jonesville at the half.

Jonesville received the ball heading into the second half and continued to move the football. The second half, Cameron Owens and his offensive line took to the ground. Jameson Holt, Grayson Gossett, John Bogan, Jacob Gates, and Mason Henderson paved the way for Owens on a 75 yard TD drive. Owens would take it in from 15 yards out for another Jonesville TD. The 2 point conversion failed as Jonesville led 22-0.

The defense continued to dominate. Will Turner had another one of his numerous interceptions of the season. Mason Henderson, Queen, Means, Black and Wood also finished with multiple sacks and tackles for a loss. After another stop, Owens and his offensive line continued to dominate. Owens added to the Wildcat score with a 65 yard TD run. The 2 point conversion failed as the Wildcats made it 28-0.

Nick Queen, Khristian Means, along with Wood and Turner led receiving for Jonesville. Jason Lemons and Will Farr also added grabs for the Wildcats. Ben Black once again led in passing, adding 2 more TDs to his total on the season. Javion Brannon, Jaylen Glenn, Jamayne Henderson, Black, and Tavares Davis also had a great game on defense for Jonesville.

Jonesville is now 4-2 on the season and currently holding second place in the division. Jonesville plays Broome Thursday, October 18 at 5 p.m. at Pacolet Middle.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

