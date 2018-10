UNION — Sims lost a tough match to Dawkins 3-1.

The first set we lost after being ahead, we would get a serve and then lose to a dropped ball, or mental mistake of not working as a team. We lost 25-9.

In game two we won 26-24.

The third game, we fought but could not win. We lost 29-27.

The last game, we were not communicating, but fought.

We didn’t play Thursday, due to weather, but may play Friday and or Saturday.

Weather prevents team from playing Thursday

By Tracy Duncan Special to The Union Times

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.

