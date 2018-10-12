Fire Prevention Day Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles make their way along Main Street in Union Saturday morning as part of the 2017 Fire Prevention Day. This year’s Fire Prevention Day will be held this Saturday (October 13) and, as in previous years, begin with the parade on Main Street followed by activities at the Walmart parking lot. Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles make their way along Main Street in Union Saturday morning as part of the 2017 Fire Prevention Day. This year’s Fire Prevention Day will be held this Saturday (October 13) and, as in previous years, begin with the parade on Main Street followed by activities at the Walmart parking lot.

UNION — Fire Prevention Day will be this Saturday (October 13) and will begin with a parade of fire trucks down Main Street in downtown Union to Walmart where an afternoon of activities will take place.

This past week has been Fire Prevention Week, a week set aside to promote public awareness of the need for fire prevention. Each year, the Union County Firefighters Association sponsors a week of events including firefighters visiting local schools to speak to students about the importance of fire prevention, including having smoke detectors in the home. Firefighters also talk to students about the importance of having a plan of action for when there is a fire including a place where all family members are to meet to make sure everyone is out of the building and stays out until the fire is extinguished.

To finish off Fire Prevention Week, the Association holds Fire Prevention Day on Saturday and this year is no different.

As in the past, this year’s Fire Prevention Day will begin with a parade fire trucks and other emergency vehicles down Main Street in Union. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and following the parade the vehicles will proceed to the Walmart parking lot where the trucks will be parked for children to tour them.

Activities at Walmart will begin at 11:30 a.m. and include:

• Firefighters Corn Hole Challenge

• Demo Car Extrication with patients with the EMS, Rescue Squad, Union Public Safety Department, and Union County Sheriff’s Office taking part.

• Regional One Helicopter

• Union County Command Bus

• Lots of fire trucks and goodies for children.

• Smoke House for kids to walk through.

• Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

• A visit by the PAW Patrol.

For more information please contact Union County Firefighters Association President Lee Brannon at 864-426-8261.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles make their way along Main Street in Union Saturday morning as part of the 2017 Fire Prevention Day. This year’s Fire Prevention Day will be held this Saturday (October 13) and, as in previous years, begin with the parade on Main Street followed by activities at the Walmart parking lot. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_IMG_0022FirePrevention.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles make their way along Main Street in Union Saturday morning as part of the 2017 Fire Prevention Day. This year’s Fire Prevention Day will be held this Saturday (October 13) and, as in previous years, begin with the parade on Main Street followed by activities at the Walmart parking lot.

Parade down Main Street to Walmart

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.