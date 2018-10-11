Thrills and chills at Rose Hill

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will hold its annual “Tales of Union County & Beyond” annual evening of spooky legends told by professional storytellers on Saturday, October 27. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will hold its annual “Tales of Union County & Beyond” annual evening of spooky legends told by professional storytellers on Saturday, October 27.

UNION — Do you get scared easily? At night? In the dark? Surrounded by the forest? Want to find out? Join us at Rose Hill Plantation on Saturday, October 27, for an evening of spooky legends with our annual “Tales of Union County & Beyond.” Feel your spine tingle as you listen to creepy tales by the light of the fire. What was that noise? Maybe it was an owl or a squirrel or a coyote calling. Or maybe it was something else. Let your imagination run wild. Our cast of professional storytellers will keep you hanging on every word.

The eeriness begins at 6:30 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Relax around the campfire and enjoy s’mores, hot drinks, and other goodies while our storytellers enthrall you. Prepare to be scared!

Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with decent walking shoes. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a hot drink for you).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by Wednesday, October 24. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

To make your reservation and/or for more information call 864-427-5966 or email [email protected]

You can also learn more by visiting the Rose Hill website at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is located at 2677 Sardis Road, Union.

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more are asked to contact the park to make a specific group reservation for a mansion tour. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

‘Tales of Union County & Beyond’ Oct. 27