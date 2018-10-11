$4,000 in Caritas grants awarded

COLUMBIA — Two groups that serve Union County — one by fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation and the other by providing homes for needy children and families — have been awarded a total of $4,000 by the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South.

In a statement released Monday, the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina announced that it had recently awarded Caritas grants for the fall 2018 grant cycle. The press release states that “these grants bear the name of one of the guiding principles of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, in omnibus caritas, meaning ‘in all things charity.’ Caritas grants are awarded to organizations meeting fundamental needs of individuals and families experiencing poverty in South Carolina. These organizations often act as a lifeline in their communities and provide valuable services to those they serve.”

The press release states that a total of 75 organizations were awarded a total of $265,450 in Caritas grants including two that serve Union County. Those recipients are:

• SWITCH ($2,000)

The press release states that “founded in 2012, SWITCH’s mission is to fight human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the Upstate of South Carolina through awareness, prevention, fighting demand, intervention, and restoration.”

It states that the $2,000 awarded SWITCH “will support their Restoration Program, which provides both emergency support for women in crisis as a result of their victimization, as well as long-term assistance to develop the skills and build the competencies necessary to move forward into a safe, sustainable, healthy lifestyle.”

SWITCH, the press release states, is located in Greenville County, but also serves Anderson, Spartanburg, Oconee, Laurens, Greenwood, and Union counties.

• Thornwell Home for Children ($2,000)

The press release states that Thornwell “provides hope for children and families by providing safe and loving homes through family-style residential care and foster care families, hope for a brighter future through academic and community-based programs, and wholeness and healing through nurturing love and professional counseling and therapy.”

It states that the $2,000 awarded Thornwell will be used to “support their Teen Mom Cottage which provides comprehensive supportive services to teenage mothers and their children.

Thornwell Home for Children, the press release states, is located in Laurens County, but also serves Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter Counties

About the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina

The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina, established in 1996, is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System. The Foundation is committed to addressing the needs of the poor and underserved in all 46 South Carolina counties, and strategically uses resources to reduce poverty through action, advocacy and leadership.

