$80,000 in scholarships awarded

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Community College Foundation has awarded more than $80,000 in private scholarships to 53 students for the 2018-2019 academic year.

“Awarding scholarships is one of the most worthwhile efforts of the Foundation as it gives us an opportunity to directly impact a student and their educational journey,” explains Bea Walters Smith, Executive Director of Advancement and the SCC Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of donors and many supporters, the SCC Foundation scholarship program is evolving.”

The on-line scholarship application (www.sccsc.edu/scc-scholarships) is accepted January 1 thru June 30 each year and awards are made in August for the upcoming academic year. Each of the named scholarships listed have specific criteria that help in the awarding process. “The SCC Foundation has raised private dollars over the years to establish a variety of scholarships designated to specific academic areas as well as general scholarships and emergency funds to assist students with one-time emergency needs,” adds Smith.

Congratulations to the following SCC students who have been awarded scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year:

• Wil Myers Scholarship

— Vincent Meeks, Spartanburg

• HVAC Scholarship

— Daquan Sartor, Spartanburg

— Renard Steadman, Spartanburg

— Austin Wilson, Spartanburg

— John B. White Scholarship

— Silas Henderson, Woodruff

• Debra Ann Kay Memorial Scholarship

— Katrina Gragg, Greer

— Phillip Logay, Boiling Springs

• Chris Duerksen Memorial Scholarship

— Renika Clark, Spartanburg

— Lakesha Williams, Spartanburg

• Spartanburg Lions Club

— Karon Madison, Spartanburg

— Cameo McCarroll, Spartanburg

• Shirley M. Tillotson Memorial Scholarship

— Ashley Hicklin, Spartanburg

• Todd Reynolds Memorial, Chesnee High School Memorial Scholarship

— Zachery Henson, Chesnee

• Foster & Ruth Gray Chapman Single Parent Achievement Award

— Chasity Lyles-Norman, Spartanburg

— Deveney Littlejohn, Inman

— Ashley Williamson, Gaffney

— Austin Sierra, Spartanburg

— Cassandra Williams, Woodruff

— Faeren Drennen, Greer

— Kayla Burris, Spartanburg

• John C. Johnson Memorial Scholarship

— Lydia Thompson, Spartanburg

• J M Smith QS/1 Scholarship

— Allison Crocker, Moore

— Allison Henderson, Gaffney

— Taylor Lowery, Gaffney

— Angel Pennington, Gaffney

— Rebecca Phothong, Spartanburg

— Somaly Tough, Inman

• Caroline Ragsdale Reutter Memorial Scholarship for Culinary Arts

— Hannah Acrey, Gaffney

• Workman Cantrell Memorial Scholarship for Culinary Arts

— Kerry Bowden, Woodruff

— Katina Pruitt, Chesnee

• Wallace Eppes Johnson Curriculum Enhancement Scholarship

— Candace Logan, Spartanburg

• Spartanburg County Medical Society Health Careers

— May Traylor, Spartanburg

• The Jean Miller McAbee Memorial Scholarship for Horticulture

— Alaina Langner, Greenville

— Emily Kishbaugh, Spartanburg

• The Jimmy Painter Horticulture Scholarship

— Harris Vaughan, Rock Hill

— William Price, Kinards

— Phillip Schwerin, Fort Mill

— Jordan Owens, Belton

— Meaghan Cleary, Mauldin

— David Driggers, Gray Court

— Stephen Rodgers, Greenville

— Crossland Bryant, Martinez, GA

— Caleb Barnes, Easley

— William Ivey, Union

• Radiation Protection — Utley Scholarship

— Sunshine Chandler, Gaffney

• SSS Management/Duer Coil Scholarship

— Corey Rice, Spartanburg

— Jasmine Scurry, Boiling Springs

— James Scurry, Boiling Springs

— Shaneese Jeter, Spartanburg

— Senjeur Dorcely, Inman

• SCC General Scholarships

— William Gregg, Spartanburg

• Water Environment Association of SC (WEASC)

— Anthony LeCog, Woodruff

• Economic Visionaries Honorarium Scholarship for Amy Wood

— Jayla Twitty, Landrum

• Economic Visionaries Honorarium Scholarship for Lynn Good

— Timari Dawkins, Spartanburg

Scholarship gifts to the SCC Foundation are welcomed and can be made online at www.sccsc.edu/foundation or by mailing a check payable to the SCC Foundation, PO Box 4386, Spartanburg, SC 29305. For more information about this program or the SCC Foundation, please contact Bea Walters Smith, Executive Director at (864) 592-4448 or [email protected]

About The SCC Foundation

The mission of the Spartanburg Community College Foundation is to seek private and public resources to support the needs of students, faculty, and staff of Spartanburg Community College. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_SCC-Foundation-logo-web-1.jpg

To students for 2018-19 by the SCC Foundation