Rewarding excellence in school

UNION — The owners of Union’s newest nail salon are hoping to encourage children to excel in school by rewarding two of them for doing so with free tickets to the Union County Agricultural Fair.

Located at 223 North Duncan Bypass, Union, near Gene’s Fine Foods, Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring is owned and operated by Ms. Pooh and Jacoby Haywood. The salon, which opened in August, is a dream come true for the owners who in turn decided to give something back to the community. To do that, Ms. Pooh and Haywood first collected two pallets full of school supplies and, the week after they opened, gave them away to needy families — especially single parent ones — who were unable to provide their children with them.

Now, Ms. Pooh and Haywood are again giving something back to the community through an education-related drawing for tickets to the Union County Agricultural Fair.

In a statement released last week, Ms. Pooh and Haywood announced that they will be giving away two free tickets to the fair through a drawing. The press release states that the drawing is open to all elementary grade school children in Union County who score 100 on tests. It states the children who do so can bring the test with the results and their name on it to the nail salon to have their named entered in the drawing. Children may enter more than one test they make 100 on and increase their chances of winning.

The contest runs through Tuesday, October 16 and the two winners will be drawn Wednesday, October 17.

“My goal is to reward our youth and give them something positive to look forward to,” Ms. Pooh said. “We thought this contest would be a great way to do that.”

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring provides manicures, pedicures, waxing, body contouring, and weight loss supplements as well as cosmetology services provided by Monique.

For more information about the free school supplies and about the services provided by Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring call 864-762-1637. You can make an appointment, but the salon also takes walk-ins.

Envy Me Nails and Body Contouring is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Agricultural Fair

This year’s Union County Agricultural Fair will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16-Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Union County Fairgrounds, 120 Kirby Street, Union.

Daily Fair Hours

The fair will be open the following hours on the following day:

• Tuesday, Oct. 16 — 5-11 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17 — 5-11 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 18 — 5-11 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 19 — 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 20 — Noon-12 a.m.

Events

This year’s fair will feature the following events:

• Brunson Blaszak’s Royal Tiger Show

• All American Petting Zoo

• BooBoo the Clown

• Church Night featuring Southern Gospel Concert

• Miss Union County Fair Pageant

• Livestock Shows Presented by 4-H

• Car Giveaway

For more information about the Union County Fair, visit itsmyfair.com or call 864-427-6259, Extension 112.

Salon holding drawing for free fair tickets

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

