Tennessee couple does research at museum

Photo courtesy of the Union County Museum Mr. and Mrs. James East of Nashville, Tennessee, visited the Union County Museum during the first week of October. The Fasts were in Union researching the Bobo family. The museum is now the place to go for all of your research needs. Currently, the museum is working to update its already extensive library. The museum staff invites you to visit the museum at 127 West Main Street, downtown Union, and be sure to like its Facebook page at the Union County Historical Society. Photo courtesy of the Union County Museum Mr. and Mrs. James East of Nashville, Tennessee, visited the Union County Museum during the first week of October. The Fasts were in Union researching the Bobo family. The museum is now the place to go for all of your research needs. Currently, the museum is working to update its already extensive library. The museum staff invites you to visit the museum at 127 West Main Street, downtown Union, and be sure to like its Facebook page at the Union County Historical Society.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Gang Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Everyone is invited to come and join in the fun.

First pick up in Jonesville at the Municipal Building at 7 a.m. and second pick up in Union at the Old Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in being a part of the fun feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Free Giveaway

Life Changing Ministry will have a Free Giveaway of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and household items on Saturday, October 13, from 8-11 a.m.

In case of emergency call Outreach Director Rosena Bell at 864-764-1311 or First Lady Laura Henderson at 864-441-3305.

Pink Sunday Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Pink Sunday Celebration on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Pastoral Appreciation Celebration

Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church along with the Pastoral Ministry, Deacons Board, and Members cordially invite you to the 6th Pastoral Appreciation Celebration for our pastor, Rev. Roderick Oglesby Sr. and First Lady Joyce Oglesby on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11:15 a.m.

The Rev. C.A. Wallace, Pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church, Gaffney, will be the guest speaker.

Reunion

The Descendents of George Thomas and Janie Scott Hyatt will have their Annual Reunion on Sunday. October 14 at 1 p.m. at Bogansville United Methodist Church.

First Step Seeking Nominations

This month, October 2018, members of the Union County First Steps Board Nominating Committee will meet to consider nominations for new members of the Union County First Steps Board. We are asking for nominations from the public to be considered by the committee so that a pool of qualified nominees can be presented to the full board.

Keep in mind that the board is looking for members to meet certain membership categories and who are willing to make the necessary time commitment to Union County First Steps Board. Those categories are: Pre-kindergarten through primary educator; family education, training, and support provider; childcare and/or early childhood development/education provider; healthcare provider; local government; nonprofit organization that provides services to families and children; faith community; business community; philanthropic community; and parents of preschool children.

A nomination form should be completed and returned to Laura Wade, by Friday, Oct. 19 at 733 Main Street, Buffalo, SC 29321 or by email at [email protected]

Please call Mrs. Wade at 864-466-7647 for more information or to request a nomination form, a Board Responsibilities information sheet, and the categories of individuals as defined in the First Steps legislation that must be elected to the board.

Woman’s Day Celebration

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Woman’s Day Celebration on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The Guest Messenger will be Minister Loretta Holmes of Concord Baptist Church of Gaffney.

One Day Revival Service

Corinth Baptist Church will hold a One Day Revival Service on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

Our guest speaker will be Rev. Warren Harley and his congregation from Rock Hill Baptist Church, Ridgeway.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

The ‘Poppy Tradition’ At PPG

The Piedmont Physic Garden will host a program entitled “WWI and What the Poppy Tradition Means to Americans” on Thursday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at the PPG headquarters located at 301 E. South Street in Union, SC.

This will be a special pre-Veterans Day experience to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.

Our two speakers will be historians Jim Crocker and Charles Gray.

A reception will immediately follow the program.

General Admission is $20. All PPG members receive discounts. Space is limited.

Please call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot or you can sign up online on PPG’s Facebook page or on our Events page at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Performathon 2018

Westgate Mall will host an all day marathon of music by students from the Lawson Academy of the Arts on Saturday, October 27.

Lawson Academy of Arts, which is at Converse College, will have this “Performathon 2018” as a fundraiser for their scholarship program.

Ministry Anniversary

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jonesville, will celebrating our Annual Pastor’s Aide Ministry Anniversary on Sunday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. D’Angelo Edwards, Pastor of Red Hill Baptist Church, Blackstock, along with his congregation, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

Deacon Ordination Service

Friendship Baptist Church, 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Family And Friends Day

McBeth Baptist Church Ministry cordially invites you to our Annual Ministry Program “Family and Friends Day.”

It will be held Sunday, November 11, at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Elijah Ray of Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church will be our guest preacher.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

‘Chick-Fil-A Days’

Five upcoming Friday in October and November will be “Chick-Fil-A Days” at the USC Union Bookstore, 311 East Main Street, Union.

On Fridays, Oct. 12, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, and Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. the following will be for sale at the bookstore:

• Sandwich or Nugget — $4

• Meal Deal (sandwich or nugget, chips, drink) — $6

Orders may be placed in advance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 864-424-8080.

Church Hours Changed

Antioch AME Church will be open on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of every month and every other 5th Sunday.

Blessings.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor.

October At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in October:

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We will hold only one session this month.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

Friday, October 26, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tastings.

$20 each.

Carrie Burns Brown Exhibit — The work of our 2018 Juror lines the walls of UCAC. Mrs. Brown is an abstract artist from Greenville. She has devoted most of her life to discovering new techniques.

Mini Monet — It’s time to celebrate Halloween with a morning of art! We will be making life size witches! You must pre-register for this class.

Saturday, October 20 from 9-11 a.m.

$10 members/$15 non-members.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 12, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

Congressional App Challenge

US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman is hosting a Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school.

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

Students must submit their app by Monday, Oct. 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

In announcing the CAC, Norman urged students of all skill levels to participate, to learn how to create their own apps. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the local community, and honored by the Congressman. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by many as a million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now, and helps them acquire these valuable skills. The CAC encourages students to pursue those skills and recognizes them for their efforts.

In addition, the CAC recognizes the racial, gendered, and other disparities in the tech sector and will therefore also focus on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds. Deliberate efforts will be made to include students from all backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in tech.

The Internet Education Foundation will be serving as the operational sponsor of the CAC.

For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

