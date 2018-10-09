Praying for the needs of others

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jesus left this world more than 2,000 years ago. That’s a long time for human beings, but not long at all for God for whom a thousand years is but a twinkling in His eye. As part of the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost, the same is true for Christ and so He’s not been gone a really long time at all. More importantly, Jesus said that He would return and He did, for the first time on Resurrection Morning when He triumphed over Death, Hell, and the Grave, and, for the second and final time, one day in the future in the aftermath of the Rapture and the Tribulation Period. So yes, just as He returned from the dead two twinklings ago, Christ will return to Earth from Heaven, and in all likelihood will do so long before another twinkling in His eye is done. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jesus left this world more than 2,000 years ago. That’s a long time for human beings, but not long at all for God for whom a thousand years is but a twinkling in His eye. As part of the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost, the same is true for Christ and so He’s not been gone a really long time at all. More importantly, Jesus said that He would return and He did, for the first time on Resurrection Morning when He triumphed over Death, Hell, and the Grave, and, for the second and final time, one day in the future in the aftermath of the Rapture and the Tribulation Period. So yes, just as He returned from the dead two twinklings ago, Christ will return to Earth from Heaven, and in all likelihood will do so long before another twinkling in His eye is done.

Read James 5:13-16

I thank God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy.

— Philippians 1:3-4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, show us the needs of those around us so that we can give hope and peace to others as we serve and pray for them. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: “I’m praying for you” assures someone of being cared for.