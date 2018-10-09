Thanking God for loving us

Charles Warner | The Union Times Know-it-alls are among the least likable categories of human beings, aren’t they? They are not unlikable because they know things, because knowledge is a good thing, especially if the person possessing it knows how to put it to good use and demonstrates the ability and willingness to learn more and put that additional knowledge to good use as well. They are not even unlikable because they know things and enjoy tossing off facts as done the right way that can be entertaining and even enlightening to those around them. No, what makes the know-it-all so unpleasant is the arrogance they often display, the absolute certainty that they know everything and everyone else is stupid compared to them and so they have the right to constantly show off to and show up everyone around them. That’s what makes them so unpleasant that’s why nobody likes to be around them unless they have no choice. The truth is that the truly knowledgeable know themselves and because they know themselves they know that they really don’t know everything and therefore they use their knowledge with humility. That humility is an admission that they, as knowledgeable as they are, still have much to learn and so, while they are more than happy to use and share their knowledge, they are equally happy to submit themselves to learning from others. In other words, they know that God made it possible for them to shut their mouths, but to always keep their ears — and their minds — open. That, is one of the most important lessons to learn and one of the ones that will serve us best as we go through life.

Read Lamentations 3:18-26

[The Lord your God] will create calm with his love; he will rejoice over you with singing.

— Zephaniah 3:17 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear Father, thank you for loving us always and forever, in spite of what our world or our emotions sometimes tells us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: No matter how I fell, God loves me.

