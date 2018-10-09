SSC aiding animals affected by Florence

Photo courtesy of Southern States Cooperative Richmond, Va.-based Southern States Cooperative is raising funds to help buy and transport feed to animals living in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Photo courtesy of Southern States Cooperative Richmond, Va.-based Southern States Cooperative is raising funds to help buy and transport feed to animals living in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Photo courtesy of Southern States Cooperative Southern States Cooperative, a a Richmond, Virginia-based farm supply retailer and service cooperative, is helping collect financial donations to be used to buy and transport feed to animals lives in areas affected by Hurricane Florence. Photo courtesy of Southern States Cooperative Southern States Cooperative, a a Richmond, Virginia-based farm supply retailer and service cooperative, is helping collect financial donations to be used to buy and transport feed to animals lives in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

RICHMOND, VA — Local farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative is raising funds in their stores for animals in the areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

The company is partnering with feed company Nutrena and its Feed It Forward program to collect financial donations in stores that the company will use to purchase and ship animal feed to the areas affected by Florence.

“The flooding forced a lot of animals to be displaced into overcrowded shelters who need adequate resources,” said Southern States spokesperson, Chris Carter. “We’re partnering with our local communities to help provide support and help in any way we can.”

Southern States kicked off their annual Puppy Paw Donation Drive on October 1to raise funds for local animal shelters in need. Customers can purchase a paper puppy paw emblem for $1 that the company will be display in stores. Southern States will use 100 percent of the proceeds to purchase and deliver pet food to local shelters in need in the store’s area.

“The work that animal shelters perform on a daily basis has saved the lives of countless pets, and will continue to do so as long as we continue to support them,” said Carter. “We want to help out the organizations who have dedicated their lives to help unwanted and abandoned pets have a safe, warm home of their own.”

Donations for Hurricane Florence relief are being collected in stores through November 30. The Puppy Paw animal food drive will run through the end of October. Donations can be made at your local participating Southern States location. For more information, visit southernstates.com/puppypaw.

About Southern States Cooperative

Southern States Cooperative is a Richmond, Virginia-based farm supply retailer and service cooperative. As one of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperatives, it provides a wide range of farm inputs, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed, pet food, animal health supplies, and petroleum products, as well as other items for the farm and home. Founded in 1923, the cooperative is owned by more than 200,000 farmer-members, and serves its members and non-member customers through 1,200 retail outlets in 21 states. For more information, visit www.southernstates.com.

