Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about a particularly cutting a particularly difficult head of hair, demanding classes, problems getting new glasses, an old computer and an “invisible” car. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about a particularly cutting a particularly difficult head of hair, demanding classes, problems getting new glasses, an old computer and an “invisible” car.

Beauticians, never give a price over the phone. If someone new calls and wants color, I always ask them to come in for consultation first. But if someone calls to ask about the price of a haircut, I tell them, after all what could be the problem.

So a lady I know said that her daughter-in-law was here and I thought she said she needed her dreads cut out. Well you know those are grown out a bit when someone has them cut. What she really said was her hair was tight like dreadlocks. Four and a half hours I worked on her head.

She informed me that her hair was to her waist, and during her 2 day bus trip from Massachusetts she twisted it up on her head just as tight as she could. When she got here she spent 2 more days in the emergency room. By the time I got to her, the hair was cemented on her head.

I worked at pulling it down, but finally we had to start cutting, I even tried to put my thumbs down in the middle, but it was like super glued together. I kept thinking I’d have to pixie cut or spike it, but after studying what hair I had left I gave her an inverted bob. Still haven’t gotten paid, but I have learned a big lesson.

Oh, I started at 6 p.m. and ended at 10:30 p.m.

CEU Classes

I went to CEU classes last Sunday, and last year State Board said we had to neck strips for each customer. This year they said a cape per customer. We might have to raise our prices cause these capes are not cheap. I think I might have 15, and need more now.

And the rules and regulations are now a yellow paper. The inspector gave me a blue one just last year. So you have to have State Board send you a new one.

This is information for those who are exempt and don’t go to class.

New Glasses

Chuck and I went to a new place for glasses. You know one of those buy one get one free. So $450 something later, I got a pair of glasses and a pair of sunglasses.

So two weeks later we went to pick them up. They waited on Chuck first, and ignored me, they thought I was just with him, I guess for support.

Well this man couldn’t see zilch. They said take them home and try them for a few days. I mean they had to be a wrong prescription.

So I finally said let me try mine and see how blurred they are. I could see great.

So he had to see a different eye doctor, in the same place. So in two weeks we’ll see if he can see out of those.

Then mine kept slipping down my nose so I went back, to have my earpiece adjusted, and the girl broke the curved part, I kept trying to put them on and it just flopped around, so they had to find another frame to fit the glass, then I told her to be sure she put the right one in the right place. Now I’m paranoid that she didn’t put them in right and I feel like I’m not seeing as well.

Well the next pair will come from somewhere else. This place is just too busy. We just always went to Sam’s and had great results from the get go. But I can’t see paying $50 to join anymore when I can’t use great big quantities of things.

Old Computer

I’m on my old computer right now. You know I bought a laptop. But I can’t seem to find how to pull up new mail, or addresses for this letter. I told Gina the only thing I can do is play solitaire and that’s only 5 different games.

So right now I’m to the point of hating it. She doesn’t think I have patience, and I don’t.

I might find a class on Monday afternoon, (that seems to be my only free time) who am I kidding, everytime I see classes for dummies on computers it’s on Tuesday or Thursday.

Oh, and that’s why I am seldom on Facebook also.

Invisible Car

My car became invisible last week.

I was going to piano lessons, and she lives on a pretty narrow road, and I was driving slow toward her drive when her neighbor started backing out of his drive, now I am right behind him and I was there first, I laid on my horn and put my foot to the pedal, as they say. Just got past him and he still didn’t realize I was there.

Then I went to a store in Chester to get gas and as I was going to the pump this other car started to back out of his place with me behind and again I gunned it.

Was I the one in the wrong or is every body so busy on the cellphones they don’t look behind them.

Then I had to go to Spartanburg and that’s when my incident happened with my glasses. What a day!!

An Apology

See how boring my life is. That’s why you haven’t heard from me for awhile. The truth is that I usually do this on Thursday, and I have been getting home so late, by the time I get a few bites of food, I’m tired and I wake up on Friday morning and say oh no, I missed typing my letter. The truth. Sorry.

I think it’s time for me to get my crew of firefighters together and check out our lights for Christmas, so I know if I have to order new ones. And all of you think if you want to be in our Christmas parade. I have to check and see if the first Sunday of December is available. Well, I’ll keep you updated.

Good night and call at 1-864-545-6652.

