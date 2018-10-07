UCHS defeats Woodruff 42-28

Photo by Brett Shugart T.T. Kershaw runs the ball against Woodruff in this past Friday’s game. Kershaw had over 200 yards in the Jackets win against the Wolverines. Photo by Brett Shugart T.T. Kershaw runs the ball against Woodruff in this past Friday’s game. Kershaw had over 200 yards in the Jackets win against the Wolverines. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County Offensive Coordinator Bryan Robinson is congratulated by former Union County Head Coach and current Woodruff Head Coach Bradley Adams following the Jackets’ 42-28 win Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County Offensive Coordinator Bryan Robinson is congratulated by former Union County Head Coach and current Woodruff Head Coach Bradley Adams following the Jackets’ 42-28 win Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover plows his way into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns during Friday’s game against Woodruff. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover plows his way into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns during Friday’s game against Woodruff. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County offensive line dominated the Woodruff defensive front as the Jackets rushed their way to victory over the Wolverines Friday night. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County offensive line dominated the Woodruff defensive front as the Jackets rushed their way to victory over the Wolverines Friday night. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cam Lott sacks Woodruff quarterback Keegan Halloran during Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cam Lott sacks Woodruff quarterback Keegan Halloran during Friday’s game.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets now sit in the drivers seat of region 3-3A after defeating the Woodruff Wolverines on Friday night 42-28 at WL Varner Stadium in Woodruff. The Jackets were led the by a strong rushing effort by T.T. Kershaw and quarterback Kesean Glover. Glover led the team with five touchdown runs in the win.

Woodruff jumped out to the early 14-0 lead before the Jackets were able to battle back and tie the game once the Union County offense finally found what was working. The Union County offensive line was dominant all night, opening up huge holes for the running game for the Jackets. Glover ran the ball for nearly 170 yards on the ground and five touchdowns and Kershaw ran the ball for around 230 yards and a touchdown as the Jackets used a second half surge to cruise to the victory over the Wolverines.

The Union County defense, led by Cam Lott held a very talented Woodruff offense to only one touchdown in the second half. Keion Glover had an interception down near the Woodruff goal-line that helped swing the momentum in the Jackets favor. Once the Jackets took the lead late in the second quarter they went heavy on the ground. Kesean Glover only threw four passes in the second half, instead he relied on his legs and those of Kershaw to maintain the lead.

Woodruff Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told me on the radio this past week that he thought Union County’s huge offensive line could be an advantage for the Yellow Jackets. There is no doubt looking at the final rushing numbers, that was the case.

The Jackets are now 4-3 overall and more importantly 2-0 in region play. The Jackets will host Mid Carolina this week in the Jackets final home game of the season.

Region Standing through two weeks of region play (region record in parenthesis).

Union County 4-3 (2-0)

Woodruff 5-2 (1-1)

Emerald 3-4 (1-1)

Clinton 2-5 (1-1)

Newberry 3-4 (1-1)

Mid Carolina 1-6 (0-2)

Jackets to host Mid-Carolina Friday

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

