Elks make donation to ministry

UNION COUNTY — A local club with a history of helping other groups that help others continued to provide help to a church group that helps ensure that the schoolchildren of needy families have food over the weekend.

In September, the Union Elks Lodge donated food to Grace Methodist Church’s Circle of Hope Back-Pack Ministry which provides backpacks full of food and school supplies to 15 kindergarten and 15 first grade students. The donation was the second one the club made to the ministry this year amd both are part of its celebration of its 150th Anniversary.

Founded in 1868, The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the United States of America is a major American fraternal, charitable, and service order with more than a million members. Its charitable arm is the Elks National Foundation which was established in 1928 and allocates funds to Elks lodges for local charitable activities.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, the Union Elks Lodge applied for and received a $1,500 2018-19 Anniversary Grant from the Elks National Foundation.

The grant application describes the charitable project the lodge was seeking the grant to assist local schoolchildren who have very little or no food on weekends. It states that “Back-Pack Ministry has targeted 30 students who attend one of these schools. The village where the school is located was once a mill village, but now has very little employment for adults. Many of the children are in single-parent homes. These students have been identified by the school personnel as being in need of the back-pack food that is sent home with the child each Friday. Each student receives a package containing two proteins, two fruits, two breakfast foods, two snacks, and usually a juice provided by the lodge.”

In its application for the grant, the Elks Lodge stated that in Union County “there are many families who are below the poverty level. These children we serve are in the free-meal programs at their schools. These are single parent, disabled parent, unemployed parent homes where children do not get the attention and food that are necessary for them to perform as they should in school. Back-Pack Ministry is dedicated to giving these less fortunate children food to sustain them for the weekend and to show them that they are worthwhile human beings and have a group of adults who support them and show that Elks Care and Elks Share.”

Back-Pack Ministry was organized by members of Grace United Methodist Church after one member learned from her granddaughter that there were children at her school going all weekend without anything to eat.

The Elks made their first donation to the ministry as part of their 2018 Anniversary Grant in May.

During that presentation Back-Pack Ministry Founder and Chair Jeanette Galloway said that she’d gotten the idea from a granddaughter who was teaching in Miami. Galloway said her granddaughter had children coming to school on Mondays who had not eaten all weekend. She said her granddaughter told her the children looked sick because they had not eaten.

After learning this, Galloway contacted teachers at schools in Union County to learn if this was also the case locally and learned that it was. This spurred Galloway, who was President of the Women’s Missionary Circle of Hope at Grace United Methodist Church at the time, to do something about it and so she founded Back-Pack Ministry with other members of the group.

The ministry packed the children’s book bags with food for them to take home with them on weekends each week, delivering the food on Thursdays to the school which hands them out on Friday.

The grant application states that the Elks Lodge would use the grant to purchase large quantities of food and store it for use in filling the backpacks to be distributed to the needy children.

As for its goal in applying for the grant, the Lodge stated in the application that “our expectation is to bring a sense of normalcy to these children who never know whether they will have food to eat after they leave school on Friday until they return on Monday. Our goal is to make these unfortunate children know that there are people who care for them and want to show them that we respect them as children, are concerned for their well-being, and desire to help them to succeed in life by providing them the nourishment they need on the weekends.”

Circle of Hope provides food to needy children

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-7662-4090.

