JROTC chooses battalion crest

Image courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion This is the new emblem of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion. It was designed and drawn by Cadet Nathaniel Hall. Image courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion This is the new emblem of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion. It was designed and drawn by Cadet Nathaniel Hall. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet Nathaniel Hall (right) holds his new prizes and smiles along with Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts. Hall received the prizes for designing the battalion’s new logo. The two are dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet Nathaniel Hall (right) holds his new prizes and smiles along with Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts. Hall received the prizes for designing the battalion’s new logo. The two are dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion CW4 Martin awards Cadet Hall of the Union County High School JROTC with the very first Yellow Jacket Battalion military coin. Hall received the award for designing the battalion’s new emblem. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion CW4 Martin awards Cadet Hall of the Union County High School JROTC with the very first Yellow Jacket Battalion military coin. Hall received the award for designing the battalion’s new emblem. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet LTC Roberts, Cadet Nathaniel Hall, and CW4 Curtis Martin stand with the new crest of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battaliion. Hall designed and drew the crest. Roberts and Hall were dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet LTC Roberts, Cadet Nathaniel Hall, and CW4 Curtis Martin stand with the new crest of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battaliion. Hall designed and drew the crest. Roberts and Hall were dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS.

UNION COUNTY — On Wednesday, September 26, the Union County High School JROTC chose a mascot and emblem to represent the Yellow Jacket Battalion themselves. The emblem was drawn by a very talented artist, Cadet Nathaniel Hall. He has entitled the emblem “JROTC Pride,” named after the strong feelings of esprit de corps that ran through him as he created the drawing.

During his second period class of JROTC, Cadet Hall was called to the front of the room. Hall stood at the front of the room with a gentle smile as CW4 Curtis Martin congratulated the Cadet on his hard work and talent. What followed that was a small series of awards for winning the emblem competition. Cadet Hall was awarded with a OCP backpack, a US Army folder, and the special battalion military coin. The coin is only awarded to an extremely small percentile of cadets that have shown amazing feats. Currently, Nathaniel is the only cadet holding a military coin in the entire battalion. Shortly after, the battalion S-5 conducted a brief interview with the cadet.

The cadet’s inspiration for the mascot was the program of JROTC itself. Originally there was going to be an American flag and a state flag in the background of the crest, but Cadet Hall stated that he changed them to both be American flags because JROTC isn’t just a South Carolina thing. It’s a national thing.

“The bee is standing at parade rest because we had to stand outside for about forty minutes for our first inspection! My arms were super tired and it was stuck on my mind as I drew the picture,” Cadet Hall said with a chuckle.

When asked how long he’s been drawing and if it was a talent, Hall replied with “I’ve been drawing for eight years. My mom was my inspiration at first, and I taught myself to do it over time. And yes, I consider it a talent. Drawing is my passion; it’s something I’d love to do in the future.”

To finish the interview, Cadet Hall was asked if he had any words of inspiration for anyone. His response was uplifting: “Don’t give up. If you feel like what you’re doing is a failure, retry. Most of the time that you do that, it’ll turn out like something you really love. Have confidence in what you do.”

Image courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion This is the new emblem of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion. It was designed and drawn by Cadet Nathaniel Hall. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_JROTC-Logo.jpg Image courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion This is the new emblem of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion. It was designed and drawn by Cadet Nathaniel Hall. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet Nathaniel Hall (right) holds his new prizes and smiles along with Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts. Hall received the prizes for designing the battalion’s new logo. The two are dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tacky-Tourist-Day.jpg Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet Nathaniel Hall (right) holds his new prizes and smiles along with Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts. Hall received the prizes for designing the battalion’s new logo. The two are dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion CW4 Martin awards Cadet Hall of the Union County High School JROTC with the very first Yellow Jacket Battalion military coin. Hall received the award for designing the battalion’s new emblem. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Yellow-Jacket-Military-Coin.jpg Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion CW4 Martin awards Cadet Hall of the Union County High School JROTC with the very first Yellow Jacket Battalion military coin. Hall received the award for designing the battalion’s new emblem. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet LTC Roberts, Cadet Nathaniel Hall, and CW4 Curtis Martin stand with the new crest of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battaliion. Hall designed and drew the crest. Roberts and Hall were dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_With-New-Crest.jpg Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Cadet LTC Roberts, Cadet Nathaniel Hall, and CW4 Curtis Martin stand with the new crest of the Union County High School JROTC Yellow Jacket Battaliion. Hall designed and drew the crest. Roberts and Hall were dressed for Tacky Tourist Day of School Spirit Week at UCHS.

Cadet artist receives military coin for work

By Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Special to The Union Times

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.