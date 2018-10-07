A patriotic start to the year

UNION — The Union Music Club opened its new year at their September 11 meeting. Highlights included a new program book, a patriotic music study course and a short musical program.

Members were welcomed by the club president, Mrs. Leroy Kennedy.

After reciting the Music Club Invocation, members sang the Federation Hymn and the Federation Collect accompanied by Kathleen Read.

This year’s club study course book is Songs Sung Red White and Blue: The Stories Behind America’s Best-Loved Patriotic Songs by Ace Collins. Program Chair Rev Sanders Read led the initial session and presented several chapters of the book, including presentations on “Anchors Aweigh”and its composer Charles A. Zimmermann; “American the Beautiful” and its composer Katherine Lee Bates and Julia Ward Howe, composer of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Patriotic music included Kathleen Read accompanying the group in singing “Anchors Aweigh,” Kathleen Read and Nancy Kennedy playing a piano duet of “America the Beautiful,” Kathleen Read playing a solo piano arrangement of “America the Beautiful,” and Barbara Ramsey accompanying the group in singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

In other business, club secretary Sally Summers presented a new program book for the 2018-2019 year.

Grace Notes, a book of short, interesting and often humorous stories of music and musicians, by Norman Gilliland was introduced by Kathy Stepp. Selections from the book will be used throughout the year.

The October meeting on October 9 will feature sacred music performances, and the meeting will be held at the Grace Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Union Music Club, please contact Mrs. Kennedy at email address [email protected]

Union Music Club to use ‘Grace Notes’