Praying to see others the way God does

Charles Warner | The Union Times In The Bible, Christ assures His disciples that He will never leave nor forsake them, a promise that He extends to all who accept Him as their Lord and Savior. While Christ has not been physically present on this world since the Ascension, He nevertheless is present through the Holy Spirit which first descended to Earth on the Day Pentecost some 2,000 years ago and remains present to this day. The truth is that the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost is never far away, but always present and always willing to draw us closer if we will permit it. The only thing that puts distance between us and the Holy Trinity is us. We and we alone choose to distance ourselves from God, from Jesus, and from the Holy Ghost. We and we alone shun The Bible, God’s Holy Word, and we and we alone choose not to be in the House of God when its doors are open. It is we and we alone who choose not to live Christ-like lives and place ourselves in the claws of the Unholy Trinity of the World, the Flesh, and the Devil which will indeed leave and forsake us to the consequences, both temporal and eternal, of our foolish choices. So which do you choose, the Holy Trinity which loves you or the Unholy Trinity which hates you. Your choice. Choose wisely.

Read 1 Samuel 16:1-12

People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.

— 1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to look beyond people’s appearance, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background and see them as you do. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Every day I will try to view people the way God does.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In The Bible, Christ assures His disciples that He will never leave nor forsake them, a promise that He extends to all who accept Him as their Lord and Savior. While Christ has not been physically present on this world since the Ascension, He nevertheless is present through the Holy Spirit which first descended to Earth on the Day Pentecost some 2,000 years ago and remains present to this day. The truth is that the Holy Trinity of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost is never far away, but always present and always willing to draw us closer if we will permit it. The only thing that puts distance between us and the Holy Trinity is us. We and we alone choose to distance ourselves from God, from Jesus, and from the Holy Ghost. We and we alone shun The Bible, God’s Holy Word, and we and we alone choose not to be in the House of God when its doors are open. It is we and we alone who choose not to live Christ-like lives and place ourselves in the claws of the Unholy Trinity of the World, the Flesh, and the Devil which will indeed leave and forsake us to the consequences, both temporal and eternal, of our foolish choices. So which do you choose, the Holy Trinity which loves you or the Unholy Trinity which hates you. Your choice. Choose wisely.