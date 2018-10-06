Wildcats now 3-2 for the season

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Wildcats move to 3-2 on the season with a big homecoming win over the EP Todd Tigers, 24-22, at E.H. Roberts Field. Jonesville headed into this game 2-2, while EP Todd headed in 3-1. The loss is only the second loss in over 4 years for the Tigers. The Jonesville win puts the Wildcats holding second in the current standings.

The game did not start well for the Wildcats, as they suffered two turnovers on their first two drives on offense. One of those turnovers was a fumbled exchange resulting in a 50 yard TD scoop and score for EP Todd. The 2 point conversion failed, as EP Todd took a 6-0 lead. Cameron Owens would then strike for the Wildcats, scampering for a 10 yd TD run. Nick Queen added the two point conversion on a 3 yard reception, putting Jonesville up 8-6.

The defense for Jonesville stepped up big the next series, holding the Tigers on an 8 play drive, resulting in a turnover on downs. Ben Black and Jonesville then took to the air, finding Nick Queen for 15 yards, Khristian Means 30 yards, and Cameron Owens for some nice yardage. Black would then connect with Will Turner for a 20 yard TD pass. Cam Owens provided the two point conversion, making the score 16-6. With 2 minutes left in the half, EP Todd refused to bow to the Wildcats, taking the ball 50 yards for a TD before the half. At the half it was Jonesville 16, EP Todd 14.

EP Todd got the ball at the half. The Tigers came right out of the gate and connected for a 40 yard TD pass, along with the two point conversion. EP Todd then had the lead 22-16. With the ball back, Joneville’s offense stalled, as EP Todd forced a Jonesville punt. The punt turned out to be great for Jonesville, as Ben Black punted the ball 35 yards and pinned the Tigers inside their own 5.

Moments later, Black, playing middle linebacker, drilled an EP Todd running back, forcing the fumble and a Jonesville recovery. The recovery gave Jonesville excellent field position. But….the next play, Jonesville fumbled, and EP Todd recovered.

On the next play, the EP Todd QB dropped back and launched a deep ball towards the Jonesville sideline. Javion Brannon, the Wildcat free safety, came out of nowhere for a diving, spectacular, game changing interception for Jonesville.

With Jonesville back on offense, Black found Khristian Means and Will Turner, dinking and dunking the Wildcats down the field. Black then sealed the drive hitting Will Turner on a perfect pass and perfect route, for a 30 yard TD fade, putting the score at 22-22. With the game on the line during the 2 point conversion, Black rolled to his left to find Khristian Means for a toe dragging grab to put Jonesville up 24-22.

The game was not over. EP Todd would get the ball back with 4 minutes left. After a good kickoff return, EP Todd had excellent field position.

Driving, the Jonesville defense bowed up. Led by Mason Henderson, Cam Owens, Javion Brannon and Ben Black, the Wildcat defense would hold. Parker Wright had a key shoe string tackle for Jonesville. EP Todd would turn the ball over on downs, but the game wasn’t over yet. Two minutes left, EP Todd had all of their time outs.

Cameron Owens, running and protecting the football, converted on a key first down to wind down some clock. Then on third down, Ben Black would throw short to Khristian Means on a gutsy, quick, close throw and catch, resulting in a 35 yd reception. The play allowed the Wildcats to eat up valuable time and made EP Todd use their time outs.

Jonesville would choose to turn the ball over on downs, running the ball on 4th and long with 20 seconds left. EP Todd had one last shot. With 2 seconds left on the clock, Cameron Owens batted the ball away on a Hail Mary, as the Jonesville Wildcats came away with the victory, 24-22.

The Wildcats move to 3-2 on the season and head to Landrum next Thursday, 5 p.m., at Landrum Middle.

Foothills Division 2

These are the teams of Foothills Division 2, their records and overall records

Campobello — 3-0 & 5-0

Jonesville — 2-1 & 3-2

EP Todd — 1-2 & 3-2

Broome 7 — 1-1 & 2-2

Landrum — 1-1 & 1-3

Blacksburg — 0-3 & 0-5

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

