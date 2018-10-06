Sims 8th grade 3-2 for the season

UNION — The Sims Tigers defeated McCracken Middle Thursday night 38-15 behind Marcus Porter’s spectacular passing performance going 15-16 for 274 yards and throwing 5 touchdown passes.

Porter’s first pass of the game went to JJ Thomas for 82-yards in the first quarter. His second touchdown pass was to Prescott Lindsey, who then converted on a two-point conversion as Sims led at the half 14-0.

Sims began the second half with a 6:39 second drive that ended with Porter’s second touchdown pass to Lindsey for 14-yards. Shyheem Smith caught the two-point conversion as Sims led 22-0.

McCracken scored their first points of the game on the ensuing kickoff.

JJ Thomas caught his second touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, this time for 35 yards, and Prescott Lindsey converted on the two-point conversion. Sims scored was again as Jakobe Harris caught a 7-yard pass from Porter as Sims increased their lead to 38-6.

McCracken scored late on a pass and recorded a safety to make the final score 38-15.

In total, JJ Thomas had 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns, Prescott Lindsey had 4 catches for 36 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shyheem Smith caught 3 passes for 60 yards, JaKobe Harris had 2 receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown, and Brice Barnett had 1 reception.

Rushing, Devin Jeter had 11 carries for 36 yards, Lindsey had 5 carries for 21 yards, and Porter had 1 carry for 8 yards. Defensively, JJ Thomas had two pass break-ups and an interception for a 38 yard return. Kelvin Eison, Ty Jeter, TT Cohen, and Christian Stevens-Jones all recorded tackles for loss. Timothy Salter batted a ball.

Sims improves to 3-2 on the year and travels to DR Hill next Thursday at 5 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-2.jpg

After defeating McCracken Middle 38-15

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.