Sims scores 3-2 win over DR Hill

UNION — Sims volleyball came back from being 0-2 to winning 3-2 against DR Hill.

The first game, we were down, had the win with some great serves from Rachel Duncan to set us up for the victory, but we came up short. Taylor Austin, Abby Gregory, and Lanie Tucker played well with passing , setting , and hitting. Despite that, we lost 25-22.

In game two, we fought hard, with Sarah Blackmon serving hot, and making some passes to Olivia Matthews with hits from Shontae Wicks, Gregory and Austin. That helped but could not pull it out with the score 27-25.

Game three, we knew we had to get the win to stay focused and in. We did just that! Rebecca Shugart had a great game of serving in the match. Rylee Shuhart showed out with serving and Wicks hitting. Score was 25-22.

Game four was a got to win it and Austin put serves where they needed along with tips and dinks from front row Gregory, and Tucker and Olivia. Delani Rash passed to set up hitters.

Game five we came back from being down and won with Rylee Shuhart nailing down six serves. That sealed the match!

Way to go Tigers.

Sims plays away Monday at Fairforest at 4:30 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-1.jpg

Will play away at Fairforest on Wednesday

By Tracy Duncan Special to The Union Times

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.

Tracy Duncan is Learning Specialist and Volleyball Coach at Sims Middle School.