Sims 7th grade falls to McCracken

UNION — The 7th grade Sims Tigers remain winless on the season after Wednesday night’s loss to McCracken Middle School, 32-18.

McCracken recovered the opening kickoff and scored on their first play of the game.

Sims received their first points on the scoreboard with 6:20 to go in the 2nd quarter on a quarterback keeper from Tanner Hardin to trail McCracken 12-6.

After two more touchdowns from McCracken, one being a 48 yard touchdown pass, Dorian Henderson recovered a fumble on a kickoff and took it into the end zone with seconds remaining in the half as Sims trailed Carver 26-12.

In the 4th quarter, Tanner Hardin hit Keishawn Gibson on a 34 yard touchdown pass as Sims scored their final touchdown of the game. The offense for Sims showed a lot of improvement, especially on the line and rushing.

Dorian Henderson had 12 carries for 51 yards, while Seven Eison rushed 4 times for 7 yards, and Tanner Hardin had a seven yard touchdown on a read option on the ground. Hardin also went 4-13 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown pass. Keishawn Gibson caught all four of the passes, including the touchdown.

Defensively, Gibson recorded the only interception of the game for Sims while Kenterius Smith and Torrence Jeter both had a sack. Jeter also recorded two tackles for loss, along with Seven Eison and Dorian Henderson. Tay Parham and James Jeter both had pass break ups.

Sims hosts DR Hill next Wednesday at 5 p.m. It will be the 7th grades final home game of the season.

Scoring

• 1st Quarter

7:41 McCracken TD pass. Two-point conversion no good (McCracken 6-0)

4:12 McCracken TD run. Two-point conversion no good (McCracken 12-0)

• 2nd Quarter

6:20 Sims 7 yard TD run by Tanner Hardin. Two-point conversion no good (McCracken 12-6)

4:28 McCracken 48-yard TD pass. Two-point conversion good (McCracken 20-6)

1:19 McCracken 1-yard QB keeper. 2-point conversion no good (McCracken 26-6)

8.6 seconds. Sims Dorian Henderson recovered fumble on kickoff. Two-point conversion no good (McCracken 26-12)

• 3rd Quarter

2:56 McCracken 14-yard TD pass. 2-point no good. (McCracken 32-12)

• 4th Quarter

2:02 Tanner Hardin TD pass to Keishawn Gibson 34 yards. Two-point conversion no good (McCracken 32-18)

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1.jpg

Tigers to play DR Hill on Wednesday

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.