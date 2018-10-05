New quarterback for Gamecocks?

Photo by Brett Shugart Jake Bentley awaits the snap. When South Carolina takes the field Saturday they may have a new voice calling out the signals. Redshirt Senior Michael Scarnecchia may start Saturday in the place of the injured Jake Bentley. Coach Will Muschamp says Bentley is a game time decision with a sprained knee. Photo by Brett Shugart Jake Bentley awaits the snap. When South Carolina takes the field Saturday they may have a new voice calling out the signals. Redshirt Senior Michael Scarnecchia may start Saturday in the place of the injured Jake Bentley. Coach Will Muschamp says Bentley is a game time decision with a sprained knee.

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Gamecock offense did not look good last week in the Gamecocks 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. Quarterback Jake Bentley struggled to find any rhythm passing the football and the running game was basically nonexistent. All week Gamecock fans have complained about the junior signal-caller Bentley and his “inability to win big games.” Some fans have even called for Bentley to be benched. Due to an injury suffered late in the game last week, Gamecock fans may get to see what life without Bentley could be like.

While I still believe Jake Bentley is the best quarterback on the Gamecock roster, his play in games against ranked opponents had been less than stellar. During games this year it has been evident to even the most casual football fan that Bentley often tries to force the football to one player and defense have realized that and it has led to interceptions. While Deebo Samuel is extremely talented and you should give every effort to get the ball in his hands, sometimes it is just not there. Teams are double covering the senior from Chapman High School. Makes sense if I were a defense coordinator I would double cover him too. Bentley has to get the ball to other receivers.

In the Vanderbilt game he got the ball to Shi Smith and he had over 100 yards receiving and a big touchdown. Not to mention the Gamecocks won.

Bentley has to do a better job of getting the ball to other receivers. I understand his frustration with the amount of drops some the players have, but a drop is better than trying to force the ball to one player and getting it picked off.

It appears that Bentley may not start the game Saturday, according to Josh Kendall with The State. Coach Will Muschamp is not very forthcoming with information on injuries, but sources say that Michael Scarnecchia will get the start for the Gamecocks on Saturday as Bentley nurses his sprained knee suffered in the fourth quarter against Kentucky. If this indeed does happen it will be the redshirt senior’s first career start. Scarnecchia has only attempted thirteen passes in his career, twelve of those this season. He came in late last week on the final drive for the Gamecocks and was 4 of 6 for 45 yards against Kentucky.

Scarnecchia was brought in by former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier in 2014. He redshirted his first year and then again his second year due to an injury. I have only seen him throw the football a few times during some practices over the years but he appears to have a good arm. He is listed at 6 foot 3 inches and 216 pounds. He is a smart kid and has been honored several times for his academic achievements. Fortunately he will get his first start in from of the friendly home crowd. However, if things start off rough then that friendly home crowd can turn sour pretty quick, just ask Jake Bentley.

If Bentley does not start I think we will also see true freshman Dekereon Joyner. Joyner is a dual threat quarterback from Fort Dorchester High School, in North Charleston. Joyner was the 2017 winner of the South Carolina Mr. Football award. There was a lot of excitement among Gamecock fans when Joyner committed to the Gamecocks, but a lot of that excitement kind of fizzled out after a less than stellar performance from the freshman in the spring game.

To me Joyner is a better fit for the South Carolina offense than any other quarterback on the team. His ability to run will make teams respect that he may run occasionally instead of giving the ball off most of the time like Bentley does. The only problem is Joyner hasn’t proved to be the best passer.

What does all this mean for the Gamecocks Saturday?

With Scarnecchia at the helm they should start him off with some easy passes and help him find a rhythm. The up tempo offense should help him do that. I think he will have the tendency to go through his reads a little better and spread the ball around to more receivers.

Look for Joyner to come in to run specific plays and add another layer to this Gamecock offense. Look for Shi and some of the other receivers to have big games. If he can get the ball to Edwards and Shi early then it could open up some plays for. Deebo later in the game.

It would also be very helpful if the Gamecocks could get some semblance of a running game going. They tried a new formation last Saturday with three lineman and Mon Denson in the backfield and it was successful, so they did not do it anymore in that game.

The defense will also need to stand tall against the Mizzou offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC Drew Lock. The Gamecock defense has been somewhat successful against Lock in the past and they will look to continue that this Saturday.

Photo by Brett Shugart

Jake Bentley awaits the snap. When South Carolina takes the field Saturday they may have a new voice calling out the signals. Redshirt Senior Michael Scarnecchia may start Saturday in the place of the injured Jake Bentley. Coach Will Muschamp says Bentley is a game time decision with a sprained knee. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Gamecocks.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart

Jake Bentley awaits the snap. When South Carolina takes the field Saturday they may have a new voice calling out the signals. Redshirt Senior Michael Scarnecchia may start Saturday in the place of the injured Jake Bentley. Coach Will Muschamp says Bentley is a game time decision with a sprained knee.

Scarnecchia could lead team in Saturday’s game

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]