Helping each other help seniors

UNION — Cooperation between two organizations dedicated to serving the elderly yielded an additional benefit last week when, for the second year in a row, one donated food from its annual food drive to the other for distribution to the senior citizens of Union County.

On Thursday, Jerry Taylor, Account Executive for Kindred at Home, brought canned goods, boxes of cereal, and other food items to the Union County Council on Aging’s Union Senior Citizens Center. The food was collected by the staff of Kindred at Home as part of their annual food drive. This was the second year in a row that Kindred has collected food and donated it to the Council on Aging which distributes it to its elderly clients.

“We’re happy to be able to help,” Taylor said. “We’re happy to be helping them (seniors) medically and we’re happy to help them in other ways.”

Union County Council on Aging Director Tim Black thanked Taylor and Kindred for their generosity and said that the two organizations work together to benefit the senior citizens of Union County.

“This is an ongoing thing,” Black said. “We help them and they help us. We want to take care of the seniors and we want to take care of the community.”

Black said the food donated by Kindred will be distributed at the Union Senior Citizens Center.

Kindred At Home

According to its website (www.kindredhealthcare.com) Kindred at Home provides an array of health care programs including:

• Home Health where Kindred “clinicians bring state-of-the-art care to you in the comfort of home. We assess needs and goals and the home environment, and we work with you to achieve the results you want. We also coordinate with your doctor to deliver a clear picture of progress and respond to any sudden changes in health.”

• Cardiopulmonary Program in which “our cardiopulmonary program helps you and your physician manage heart and lung health at home. Specially trained home care teams work closely with your physician to provide you with daily in-home monitoring, medication management and lifestyle choices.

• Orthopedic Program which can help those who undergo orthopedic surgery transition “back to a healthier, more independent life.”

• Safe Strides which can help those “struggling with dizziness or unsteadiness.” The website points out that “falls can result in serious injury and create health complications” but that Safe Strides can help those dealing with these issues “remain confident and independent at home.”

• Memory Care Program “treats Alzheimer’s disease and dementia” and “was created with your loved one and their dignity in mind. Our nurses and therapists are specially trained in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease care.”

For more information or to schedule an in-home visit, please call the Kindred at Home Union office at 864-429-4821 to talk to a Registered Nurse.

The Kindred at Home Union office is located at 1261 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

Kindred at Home donates food to Council on Aging

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

