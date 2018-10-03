Praying for spiritual fitness

Charles Warner | The Union Times The song “Jesus Loves Me” speaks of Christ’s love for children and how that while they are weak He is strong. That’s true, Jesus is strong while children are weak, but that’s okay because Jesus loves them and there’s nothing stronger than the love of Christ. The same goes for adults because they are weak as well, but it doesn’t matter because Christ loves them also, loves them like He loves children and asks only that they come unto Him as He told His disciples to let the children come unto Him. The truth of the matter is that humanity is weak and small, weak compared to Christ and small compared to God and we only truly become the beneficiaries of Christ’s love and the love of God when we recognize how weak and small we are and put all our trust in the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. When we do that, when we recognize that we can’t save ourselves because of how weak and small we are and admit we need the Holy Trinity and open our hearts, souls, and lives to them, then Christ gathers us into His arms like He did the children so long ago. Living our lives in the arms of Christ is the only true way to live and the only way to spend eternity, so admit how weak and strong you are and place yourself in the arms of the one who is stronger and greater than all things.

Read 1 Timothy 4:7-10

While physical training is of some value, godliness is valuable in every way.

— 1 Timothy 4:8 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, just as we thank you for our unique spiritual strengths, we ask you to help us love others for theirs. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Physical fitness gains eternal value when it promotes spiritual fitness.

