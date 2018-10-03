Jackets take on Wolverines Friday

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Will Long recovers a fumble by a Clinton player during the first region game of the season last Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Will Long recovers a fumble by a Clinton player during the first region game of the season last Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover is back to pass against Clinton during last Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover is back to pass against Clinton during last Friday’s game. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cam Lott tackles a Clinton player during Friday’s game that saw UCHS defeat the Red Devils 62-7. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Cam Lott tackles a Clinton player during Friday’s game that saw UCHS defeat the Red Devils 62-7.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets got off to a great start in region play last Friday night by defeating region foe Clinton 62-7. Turnovers played a huge part in the game as the Jackets were able to convert four Red Devil turnovers into touchdowns in the route.

The Yellow Jackets continued their dominating ways on the ground as Kesean Glover rushed for 121 yards on just six carries and running back T.T. Kershaw ran the ball ten times for 121 yards. Glover scored three touchdowns on the ground and added two more through the air.

The Clinton Red Devils were plagued by a case of the fumbles in the contest which led to short fields for Union County several times in the contest. Union County was able to capitalize on these Clinton miscues and convert them into touchdowns.

With the win the Jackets move to 3-3 on the season but more importantly are 1-0 in region play. This sets up a big matchup on Friday night between the Yellow Jackets and the Woodruff Wolverines. Woodruff is 5-1 overall and also 1-0 in region play. The Wolverines lone loss of the season came at the hands of the Chapman Panthers 42-31 three weeks ago. The Wolverines defeated Newberry last week 35-21 to open their region schedule.

There are of course several story lines for this game.

First of all, former Union County Head Coach Bradley Adams, as everyone knows, left the Jackets to become the head coach of the Wolverines earlier this year. Adams spent two seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jacket Program and led the Jackets to a region title in 2016 and a 2-9 overall record in 2017 before departing for the job at Woodruff.

Another interesting note for this game is it is the Woodruff School District and their Superintendent, Dr. Rallie Liston, who has led the charge to attempt to block Union County from moving from 4A to 3A. Spartanburg Scholl District Four along with other districts have filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina High School League and Union County School District in an attempt to have the Yellow Jackets athletic teams reclassified to 4A.

On the field the Woodruff Wolverines are a very good football team. They have one of the best quarterbacks in our area in Keegan Halloran. Halloran is a dual threat quarterback with a very strong arm. He missed most of his junior season after suffering a season ending ACL injury early last year. The Wolverines are also very quick and talented at the skill positions. The Wolverines are giving up just over eighteen points per game while averaging thirty-nine points per game on offense .

Woodruff will likely come out early and try to establish the run early. Coach Adams likes to run the football. However, in big moments they will want the ball in the hands of their experienced, talented, senior quarterback.

Chapman was able to run the ball on Woodruff with great success and I think the Jackets should be able to do the same. A ball management, run the ball and the clock, style of offense is the best kind of defense to keep the talented Woodruff offense off the field.

Parking is kind of limited at WL Varner Stadium as is seating. My suggestion is that you get there early because the Woodruff faithful are excited about how this team is playing and will show up in good numbers.

Fox Sports 1400 98.3 FM will be at the game broadcasting live from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for our Friday Night Tailgate Show hosted by Tyler Shugart and Mitch.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

