Praying for healing and hope

Charles Warner | The Union Times What’s wrong with pride? Nothing, as long as it doesn’t degenerate into hubris. Hubris is excessive pride, the kind of pride that convinces us that we can do no wrong. Such an attitude sets us up for a fall and, if we persist in that excessive pride and act toward others with the arrogance that is it’s byproduct, that fall is a hard one. You can take pride in a job well done, in achievement, in success, in anything that is done well and makes the world a better place. That kind of pride, however, is tempered by humility, by the acknowledgement that all we achieve in life is a blessing from God, and that without His presence in our lives we can achieve nothing of consequence, especially nothing positive. Humility reminds us of how much we owe God and of our need to give thanks to Him for all we gain, have, and are in this world, and how we must use all that He has given us to bless those around us. Excessive pride, hubris, is a curse on us and all around us, while humility banishes hubris and helps us to keep things in perspective, even our greatest successes, by reminding us of who we owe that success to and our obligation to use that success to help the rest of our Heavenly Father’s children.

Read Isaiah 53:1-10

Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering.

— Isaiah 53:4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for words that bring healing and illuminate our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Scripture offers me hope in times of trouble.

