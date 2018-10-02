Foundation elects new members, officers

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Community College Foundation recently elected new members and executive committee officers to the board of directors. Established in 1983, the SCC Foundation exists toseek private and public resources to support the needs of students, faculty and staff of Spartanburg Community College.

“The SCC Foundation could not operate without the dedicated service of the 22 community leaders who selfishly give of their time and talents to further our mission of assisting the college,” explains Bea Walters Smith, SCC’s executive director of Advancement and the Foundation. “These men and women are talented individuals who bring years of professional expertise with the goal of helping our students, faculty and staff to ensure our Foundation seeks private and public resources to fulfill our mission and vision.”

The following individuals were elected to serve on the executive committee for a one-year term (July 2018-June 2019):

• Chair — Linda S. Hannon, Duke Energy

• Vice Chair — Kathy Sinclair, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

• Treasurer — Warren Snead, Cooper Standard

• Secretary — Clarence Batts, Community Volunteer

Newly elected individuals to the board, who will serve a three-year term (July 2018-June 2021), include the following:

• John C. Nelson, Spartanburg Steel, Spartanburg

• Loretta Grna, Kohler, Spartanburg

• Tray Ballenger, Henkel Corporation, Spartanburg

• Charles “Gene” Jackson, Spartanburg Water, Spartanburg

• Maria Puckett, BMW, Spartanburg

• Carlotta Redish, Spartanburg School District 7, Gaffney

• Pamela Garner Sloss, SC Department of Corrections, Union

Returning board members include the following:

• Dr. Charles Fogarty, Spartanburg Medical Research, Spartanburg

• Wallace E. Johnson, Community Volunteer, Spartanburg

• Paul Lehner, Leigh Fibers, Inc, Wellford

• Dr. Peter Moore, Community Volunteer, Spartanburg

• John McGinnis, Roebuck Wholesale Nursery, Roebuck

• Rev. J. W. Sanders, Jr., Bethel Baptist Church, Gaffney

• Martha “Sissy” Brock, Community Volunteer, Gaffney

• Charlotte “Cha” Gee, Community Volunteer, Spartanburg

• Grant Burns, AFL Telecommunications, Spartanburg

• John Robbins, The Timken Co., Union

• Joe Hines, Santuc Precision

Smith adds, “We owe a heartfelt thank you to members who are rotating off the board this year. They have provided invaluable leadership and service and for that we are grateful.” Retiring members include the following:

• Shirley M. Howell, Community Volunteer, Woodruff

• William Mayrose, Community Volunteer, Spartanburg

• Ronald Murray, Community Volunteer, Spartanburg

• Sara Robinson, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Spartanburg

• Dr. Diane Vecchio, Furman University, Greenville

For more information on the SCC Foundation and additional giving opportunities, contact Bea Walters Smith at [email protected], (864) 4448 or visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About the SCC Foundation

The mission of the Spartanburg Community College Foundation is to seek private and public resources to support the needs of students, faculty, and staff of Spartanburg Community College. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu/foundation.

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

