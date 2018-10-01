JROTC holds commissioning ceremony

Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadets are administered the oath commissioning them as officers by CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadets are administered the oath commissioning them as officers by CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Alex Burns poses for a picture with his parents during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Alex Burns poses for a picture with his parents during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Coby Roberts poses for a picture with family during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Coby Roberts poses for a picture with family during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts speaks to the guests attending the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet LTC Matthew Roberts speaks to the guests attending the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet SGT Michael Hunt poses for picture with his father during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet SGT Michael Hunt poses for picture with his father during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Ryan Vinson get his new rank pinned on him by his father, Robby Vinson, and CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Ryan Vinson get his new rank pinned on him by his father, Robby Vinson, and CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Gavin Vanderford get his new rank pinned on him by CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13. Photo by Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Union County High School JROTC Cadet Gavin Vanderford get his new rank pinned on him by CSM Doug Gilliam during the JROTC’s annual promotions and commissioning ceremony on September 13.

UNION COUNTY — On Thursday, September 13, the Union County High School JROTC cadets conducted their annual promotions and commissioning ceremony. The promotion ceremony is an event that promotes and commissions cadets into new positions in the battalion.

The ceremony began with the Battalion Executive Officer, Cadet Major R.J. Sanders, leading with the invocation. He was followed by Cadet Kameron Taylor leading the cadets in reciting the JROTC Cadet Creed. Afterwards, 24 cadets were promoted and commissioned for their new positions.

Cadet Matthew Roberts was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and is the cadet battalion commander.

Cadet Gavin Vanderford was commissioned and promoted to Major and is the S-3.

Cadet 2LT Kristian Davis, along with multiple other cadets, was commissioned and promoted.

At the end of the ceremony, CSM Doug Gilliam said a few words to end the program. He thanked the parents for the last three years he has spent with the cadets.

After that, the ceremony was concluded, and cadets stayed for fellowship and to help clean. At the end of the ceremony the cadets were excited and smiling about their new ranks and positions.

24 cadets promoted and commissioned

By Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Special to The Union Times

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.

