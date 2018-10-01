Earls attending The Citadel

CHARLESTON — Jonathan Earls of Union matriculated as part of the Citadel Class of 2022. Of the incoming class of 837 new cadet recruits and students, 80 are Hispanic and 87 are women.

The freshmen enter The Citadel at a time when they can select from the most robust menu of academic programs available at the college, including the newest program, construction engineering. Majors among the most popular include business administration, mechanical engineering, biology, criminal justice and intelligence and security studies.

“The Citadel’s strong enrollment demonstrates that prospective students value the high quality academic environment, structure, discipline and leadership acumen they develop through our values-based educational model,” Col. John L. Dorrian, vice president for communication and marketing said. “These attributes help students who choose our college achieve some of the highest graduation rates, employment rates and salaries in the state.”

