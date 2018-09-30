An evening of celebrating art

Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Low Country Live Oak” by Lois Hall is the winner of the 2018 Arthur State Bank Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Low Country Live Oak” by Lois Hall is the winner of the 2018 Arthur State Bank Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Blue Dreams” by Heather Noe is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. WJ Whitener Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Blue Dreams” by Heather Noe is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. WJ Whitener Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “School Girl” by Todd Baxter is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Toccoa Switzer Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “School Girl” by Todd Baxter is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Toccoa Switzer Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Rift #3” by Tommy Thompson is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Nana Wilburn Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Rift #3” by Tommy Thompson is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Nana Wilburn Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Southern Victorian” by Dwight Rose is the winner of the 2018 Union Family Pharmacy Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Southern Victorian” by Dwight Rose is the winner of the 2018 Union Family Pharmacy Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magenta Earth” by Sonya Diimmler is the winner of the 2018 Frank Allstate Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magenta Earth” by Sonya Diimmler is the winner of the 2018 Frank Allstate Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Morning in the Harbor” by Betsy Parke is the winner of the 2018 Timken Tyger River Plant in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Morning in the Harbor” by Betsy Parke is the winner of the 2018 Timken Tyger River Plant in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Boy vs Doughnut” by Deborah Tidwell Holtzscheiter is the winner of the 2018 Founders FCU Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Boy vs Doughnut” by Deborah Tidwell Holtzscheiter is the winner of the 2018 Founders FCU Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show.

UNION — As they have for the past six years a local institution devoted to the arts and a local institution of higher learning came together Thursday evening to celebrate the talent, skill, creativity, and imagination of the artists of South Carolina.

The 7th Annual Union County Arts Council’s Juried Art Show was held Thursday evening in the Main Building of USC Union. The walls of the Main Floor of the building are lined with more than 70 works produced by 30 artists from across South Carolina working in a variety of mediums. The works are part of the UCAC’s 2018 Art Exhibit and will remain on display at USC Union through Nov 2.

The evening began, however, in the auditorium on the top floor of the Main Building with the UCAC’s Awards and Opening Reception for the 2018 Art Exhibit during which the winners of Juried Art Show were announced and presented with the following awards:

• “Magenta Earth” by Sonya Diimmler — Frank Hart Allstate Award

• “Southern Victorian” by Dwight Rose — Union Family Pharmacy Award

• “Rift #3 by Tommy Thompson — Mrs. Nana Wilburn Award

• “School Girl” by Todd Baxter — Mrs. Toccoa Switzer Award

• “Blue Dreams” by Heather Noe — Mrs. WJ Whitener Award

• “Morning in the Harbor” by Betsy Parke — Timken Tyger River Plant Award

• “Boy vs Doughnut” by Deborah Tidwell Holtzsheiter — Founders FCU Award

• “Low Country Live Oak” by Lois Hall — Arthur State Bank Award

The awards ceremony was followed by a reception on the Main Floor where refreshments were served.

Juror

Entries in the Juried Art Show are judged by a juror who is also an artist and this year’s juror was Greenville abstract artist Carrie Burns Brown whose work is currently on display in the UCAC Art Gallery 116 East Main Street, Union.

The UCAC Art Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

October At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in October:

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, October 9, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, October 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We will hold only one session this month.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Craft Beer Tasting — If you missed last year’s event, here is your chance to join the fun! We will feature Kentucky & Tennessee flavors! Tickets are now available for purchase! Uncle Quincy’s will be catering the tasting this year!

Friday, October 26, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tastings.

$20 each.

Carrie Burns Brown Exhibit — The work of our 2018 juror lines the walls of UCAC. Mrs. Brown is an abstract artist from Greenville. She has devoted most of her life to discovering new techniques.

Mini Monet — It’s time to celebrate Halloween with a morning of art! We will be making life size witches! You must pre-register for this class.

Saturday, October 20 from 9-11 a.m.

$10 members/$15 non-members.

Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Low Country Live Oak” by Lois Hall is the winner of the 2018 Arthur State Bank Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Low-Country-Live-Oak-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Low Country Live Oak” by Lois Hall is the winner of the 2018 Arthur State Bank Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Blue Dreams” by Heather Noe is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. WJ Whitener Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Blue-Dreams-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Blue Dreams” by Heather Noe is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. WJ Whitener Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “School Girl” by Todd Baxter is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Toccoa Switzer Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_School-Girl-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “School Girl” by Todd Baxter is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Toccoa Switzer Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Rift #3” by Tommy Thompson is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Nana Wilburn Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Rift-3-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Rift #3” by Tommy Thompson is the winner of the 2018 Mrs. Nana Wilburn Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Southern Victorian” by Dwight Rose is the winner of the 2018 Union Family Pharmacy Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Southern-Victorian-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Southern Victorian” by Dwight Rose is the winner of the 2018 Union Family Pharmacy Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magenta Earth” by Sonya Diimmler is the winner of the 2018 Frank Allstate Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Magenta-Earth-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Magenta Earth” by Sonya Diimmler is the winner of the 2018 Frank Allstate Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Morning in the Harbor” by Betsy Parke is the winner of the 2018 Timken Tyger River Plant in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Morning-in-the-Harbor-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Morning in the Harbor” by Betsy Parke is the winner of the 2018 Timken Tyger River Plant in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Boy vs Doughnut” by Deborah Tidwell Holtzscheiter is the winner of the 2018 Founders FCU Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Boy-vs-Doughnut-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Boy vs Doughnut” by Deborah Tidwell Holtzscheiter is the winner of the 2018 Founders FCU Award in the Union County Arts Council’s 7th Annual Juried Art Show.

UCAC holds Juried Art Show at USC Union

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.