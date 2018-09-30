Sims 7th, 8th grades fall to Carver

UNION — The past week was a not a good one for the Sims Middle School 7th grade and 8th grade football teams which fell to Carver on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

7th Grade

On Wednesday night the Sims 7th grade football team traveled to Carver Middle School. Both teams were searching for their first win of the year.

The Tigers were down three starters due to injury including quarterback Tanner Hardin, receiver Keishawn Gibson, and center Michael Inman. The team struggled offensively, but the defense showed their best performance of the season.

Carver scored mid-way through the first quarter on 4th and 2 to go up 6-0 after an unsuccessful two-point conversion. In the third quarter, Carver’s quarterback ran for 40 yards and they completed the two-point conversion. The game was stopped due to lightning late in the 3rd quarter which ended with Carver on top 14-0.

Sims falls to 0-4 on the year, while Carver improved to 1-3.

Sims hosts McCracken Middle School next Wednesday, October 3 at 5 p.m.

8th Grade

The 8th grade Sims Tigers fell to Carver Middle School on Thursday night 30-24.

Carver scored on their opening possession and converted on a two-point conversion. The Tigers then fumbled the kickoff and Carver scored again increasing their lead to 16-0.

In the second quarter, Marcus Porter connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to JJ Thomas, but Carver answered right back to go up 22-6. Marcus Porter threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Prescott Lindsey for 43-yards, making the score 22-12 at the half.

In the 4th quarter, another Sims quarterback, Prescott Lindsey, hit JJ Thomas for 38-yards to cut the Carver lead to four. Carver scored was once again with 2:45 left in the game and the score was 30-18.

With 1:27 to go Prescott Lindsey scored on a quarterback keeper to cut the score to 30-24. After stopping Carver on 4th down, Sims took over with 4.7 seconds left in the game as Marcus Porter threw a Hail Mary which was intercepted by Carver.

In total, Marcus Porter went 8-11 passing for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns. Prescott Lindsey had 3 touchdowns in total, one was a catch, another through the air, and another on a run. Lindsey had 4 catches for 43 yards and 12 carries for 87 yards. He went 1-2 passing for 38 yards. Ty Beatty, who scored 4 touchdowns a week ago, was injured in the first half and had 2 carries for 56 yards. JJ Thomas recorded 5 catches for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, Kelvin Eison, TT Chohen, Shyheem Smith, and Ty Jeter recorded tackles for loss. Teydon Gory and JJ Thomas had pass break-ups. There were three sacks total, Kelvin Eison and Dillon Smith had a 1/2 sack, while Gabriel Johnson and Shyheem Smith had one sack each.

The Tigers fall to 2-2 on the year and travel to McCracken Middle School next Thursday at 5 p.m.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1-7.jpg

Will play McCracken on Wednesday & Thursday

By Andrew Ormand Special to The Union Times

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.

Andrew Ormand is a Business Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Sims Middle School and a JV Basketball Coach at Union County High School.