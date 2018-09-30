The Wildcats are coming home

JONESVILLE — Please join Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and the Jonesville Wildcats Football Team as we celebrate our 2018 Homecoming Game Thursday, October 4, at the old Jonesville High School football field!

The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. with the recognition of our eighth grade players and will continue through halftime as we celebrate our Homecoming Contestants and have a special presentation from our “Cheering with the Wildcats” Cheerleaders.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so this will be our “Pink Out” game. Please wear your pink, as well as your blue, to show support for breast cancer survivors and our Cats.

To the old Jonesville High football field

By Crystal R. Bryant Special to The Union Times

Crystal R. Bryant is a Reading Coach at Joneville Elementary/Middle School.

